NTT, Tokyo Century to jointly run data center business in India

(Photo courtesy of NTT Corp.)

TOKYO, NNA - NTT Global Data Centers Corp. under the wing of Japanese telecom giant NTT Corp. will partner with major leasing firm Tokyo Century Corp. to engage in data center operations in India.

NTT said Wednesday that Singapore-based NTT Global Data Centers Holding Asia Pte. Ltd. will divest 75 percent of its shares in special purpose vehicle NTT Global Data Centers Holding Asia BOM8 Pte. Ltd. (SPV) to Tokyo Century and jointly own the data center assets held by NTT Global Data Centers Holding BOM8 Private Limited, a fully owned Indian subsidiary of the SPV.

NTT did not release the share transaction details.

Through the SPV, Tokyo-based NTT Global Data Centers is building a 10-story, 29,000-square-meter IT data center in Mumbai in western India. The building is scheduled for completion in February next year.

By having Tokyo Century acquire the SPV shares, NTT anticipates the financial strategy and business expansion of the SPV will be enhanced.

NTT and Tokyo Century are also pondering collaborating on server and network equipment leasing as part of their joint data center enterprise in the South Asian country. (NNA/ Kyodo)