Southeast Asian states join world logistics 'club' to enhance trade

16, Jun. 2021

Enabled by key logistics partners such as airports, ports, and customs, the World Logistics Passport offers financial and non-financial benefits to traders and freight forwarders in rewards for increasing their trade. (Photo: WLP)
Enabled by key logistics partners such as airports, ports, and customs, the World Logistics Passport offers financial and non-financial benefits to traders and freight forwarders in rewards for increasing their trade. (Photo: WLP)

By Celine Chen

SINGAPORE, NNA - More Asian countries such as the emerging economies in Southeast Asia have joined the new World Logistics Passport (WLP), a freight-support loyalty initiative designed to facilitate a trouble-free flow of international trade and unlock market access for nations and corporations.

Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam have joined as members and partners of the freight loyalty program established by the Dubai government to enhance trading opportunities between emerging markets across the southern hemisphere.

The WLP creates opportunities for traders and freight forwarders across Africa, Asia, Central and South America to improve existing trading routes as well as develop new ones while reducing cost and time.

It overcomes non-tariff trade barriers by fast-tracking cargo movement, reducing administrative costs, providing latest cargo information and facilitating movement between ports and air.

Launched at the World Economic Forum in January 2020, the private sector-led WLP has grown its network to 23 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America within a year of operation.

With a mission to build an inclusive trading ecosystem, members also see the WLP as an integral part of the global economic response to boost international trade in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

Apart from mega trading hubs like India, Brazil and South Africa, the program has also attracted the participation of global multinational corporations dealing in shipping, logistics, electronics and pharmaceuticals such as UPS, Pfizer, Sony, Johnson & Johnson, and LG.

The program has broadened its presence in Asia recently with the addition of new partners in India and the creation of a WLP Hub in Malaysia, said the World Logistics Passport last week when welcoming 10 new member countries.

The participation of Delhi International Airport, India's leading air freight destination, will enable traders in India to accelerate exports to various parts of the world.

New Delhi is a key station along major trans-Asia air cargo routes with over one million metric tons of goods transported to over 77 international destinations, noted WLP in its recent press statement.

The addition of Johor Port as a partner, makes Malaysia one of the latest hubs to join the WLP. The port in the south of West Malaysia is a core part of the flourishing Johor Strait shipping infrastructure.

With a distance-to-air of 45km to the nearest cargo airport, Johor Port has the potential to grow into a hub for global logistics, said WLP.

The participation of India and Malaysia within the network will enable increased access to trade routes in Latin America, Africa and Asia, said WLP.

It will also "shape resilient and substantial trade flows, while driving the shift toward high-value manufactured goods and seamless multi-modal trade," added WLP which held its inaugural global summit on June 8.

The virtual event saw the participation of CEOs, government ministers and representatives of leading international trade bodies.

Speaking at the event, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, an Emirati multinational logistics company, said: "The WLP is helping countries grow their economies and create jobs, facilitating access to new markets and increasing the resilience of the global supply chain in the process."

DP World, a global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics, was instrumental in setting up WLP after a pilot project saw trade between participants increase by more than 10 percent.

In April, Vietnam became the fifth country in Asia to commit to the WLP, after Thailand, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and India.

Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA), a leading trade body, registered as a partner and signed a framework agreement on developing Vietnam as a WLP Hub.

The move built on the signing of a multimodal trade cooperation agreement between Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and the VLA in 2019.

VLA chairman Le Duy Hiep said, “Trade is critical to our country’s continued economic prosperity, with total trade amounting to 210 percent of GDP in 2019, according to the World Bank. It’s also vital in helping the government achieve macroeconomic targets put forward in its latest five-year plan.

Indonesia's participation in WLP is part of a wider collaboration between the UAE and Indonesia to strengthen bilateral relations, and create opportunities for private and public entities to improve existing trading routes and develop new ones to boost trade revenue.

Toto Dirgantoro, chairman of Indonesia National Shippers’ Council (INSC), said: “With the collaboration between INSC and WLP, it is hoped that Indonesian exporters can reduce logistics costs and improve the nation's economy with greater export opportunities globally specially to Middle East, South America, Africa, Eastern Europe and others."

At last week's WLP summit, participants highlighted the need for global freight resilience after countries across the world faced disruptions arising from pandemic lockdowns.

Policy makers were urged to strengthen the supply chain by investing in technological innovation, implementing sustainable policies and promoting quality engagement with the private sector.

The Global Freight Resilience Index saw Singapore, a bustling maritime hub in Southeast Asia, topping the 2021 rankings, as it has done so over the last five years. The Netherlands and Denmark came in second and third place respectively.

As European countries have continued to dominate the top 10 positions, there is a need for Latin America, Africa and Asia to up their game with programs such as the WLP to upgrade capabilities in logistics and trading.

Members and partners are expected to reap benefits such as better business revenue, increased fee generation for state trade authorities, tax revenue, easy connection of customs departments and global knowledge sharing networks.

WLP offers members access to three status levels, namely silver, gold and platinum, with benefits provided by WLP partners such as airport authorities, port operators, customs services and others that help to make supply chains more efficient.

Once a WLP program is fully operational in a country, members like traders and freight forwarders can anticipate an annual increase in trade of up to 5-10 percent on the average, said WLP.

Besides DP World, other pioneering members are Dubai Customs, Emirates airline and Dubai airport services provider Dnata. Joining them subsequently were leading UAE institutions like Etihad Credit Insurance, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre and flydubai airline.

WLP members are also committed to support businesses globally through complementary efforts already undertaken by other international organizations such as World Customs Organization and FIATA International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations.

WLP membership is free and open to all countries that meet certain requirements.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Enabled by key logistics partners such as airports, ports, and customs, the World Logistics Passport offers financial and non-financial benefits to traders and freight forwarders in rewards for increasing their trade. (Photo: WLP)
Southeast Asian states join world logistics 'club' to enhance trade

Southeast Asia Transport

1 MINUTE

Image by Astrid Schmid from Pixabay
Itochu accelerates ammonia fuel supply chain project in Singapore

Singapore Transport

29 DAYS AGO

PT. MRT Jakarta, operator of the mass rapid transit system in Jakarta, holds a signing ceremony in the Indonesian capital on April 20, 2021, to award a 4.6 trillion rupiah ($316 million) construction contract to a joint venture of Sumitomo Mitsui Construction and the Indonesian state-owned PT. Hutama Karya. The joint venture will undertake part of the phase 2 of the MRT project. (Photo courtesy of MRT Jakarta)
Sumitomo Mitsui Construction to build part of phase 2 of Jakarta MRT

Indonesia Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand) operates in 11 locations in the country, from Padang Besar in the south to Chiang Mai in the north. It has integrated its air, sea and land services in Thailand to meet the needs of customers.(Photo courtesy of Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand) Co.)
Nippon Express integrates Thai operations to serve supply chains better

Thailand Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash
Japan's Enshu Railway to form software development unit in Vietnam

Vietnam Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

This image shows a rendering of Mitsui Fudosan Co.'s Bangpakong logistics facility project in Chachoengsao Province in eastern Thailand. (Image courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan Co.)
Mitsui Fudosan starts 1st overseas logistics project in Thailand

Thailand Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rapid Transit lines in Singapore. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Ltd. has joined a project to increase the transport capacity of the Automated Guideway Transit systems on the lines. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Ltd.)
Mitsubishi Heavy unit opens technical transport hub in Singapore

Singapore Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Express Malaysia's KLIA branch has been given certification to distribute pharmaceutical products in Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Express Sdn. Bhd.)
Nippon Express expands halal logistics, rides on growing pharmaceutical sector in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Tiger Lily from Pexels
Nittsu Shoji sets up new logistics base in Thailand

Thailand Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Shengyi DING, Deputy Director of Suzhou High-Speed Rail New Town Administration shook hands with Kenju Kobayashi, the alliance global director for the Alliance Innovation Lab-Shanghai (AIL-SH) after signing the MOU (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor Co.)
Nissan to help develop new transport system in China's Suzhou city

China Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Kiyoyoshi Oba (2nd from R), president of Toyota Tsusho (Thailand) Co., and Piya Techakul (2nd from L), president of ATP30 Public Co., attend a ceremony on Feb. 24, 2021, in Bangkok to form a partnership for smart mobility in commuter bus services in Thailand. (NNA/Kyodo)
Toyota Tsusho invests in Thai bus operator ATP30 for smart mobility

Thailand Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

SCG Nichirei Logistics Co.'s new distribution complex in Samutprakarn Province in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.)
Japan's Nichirei Logistics expands Thai distribution center

Thailand Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows the robotic arm of autonomous coffee-serving system "ELLA" developed by Singapore's Crown Technologies. (Photo courtesy of Crown Technologies)
Singapore firm's robot baristas to serve coffee at JR East stations

Singapore Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Image shows a train to be delivered by Mitsubishi Corp. for the Yangon circular railway project under a deal with Myanma Railways, Myanmar's state-run railway company. (Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Corp.)
Japanese trader Mitsubishi wins 69 bil. yen train deal from Myanmar

Myanmar Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Michael Gaida from Pixabay
Japanese equipment transporter Denzai takes control of Singapore peer

Singapore Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Express Co.'s door-to-door truck and maritime transport services from Thailand. (Courtesy of Nippon Express Co.)
Nippon Express starts truck and sea transport services from Thailand

Thailand Transport

7 MONTHS AGO

Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay
Troubled Thai Airways sells used planes, food in painful restructuring

Thailand Transport

7 MONTHS AGO

ecommerce_photo.jpg
Rosier outlook for Asean e-commerce logistics with enhanced capabilities after COVID experience

Southeast Asia Transport

8 MONTHS AGO

Jewel, the new lifestyle attraction with shops and eateries of Changi Airport, receives fewer visitors on weekdays following a sharp drop in passenger numbers because of the coronavirus crisis as seen in this photo taken on Oct. 6, 2020. However, it is packed with Singapore residents on weekends as people seek places to unwind on the island as they could not travel out of the country because most borders are still shut.
Singapore to create more travel opportunities as it plans to remake economy for resilience

Singapore Transport

8 MONTHS AGO

A rendering of the Malolos-Clark Railway Project(Photo courtesy of Japan International Cooperation Agency)
Philippines’ Megawide, Korean firms to build 17-km railway project

Philippines Transport

9 MONTHS AGO

A tunnel boring machine manufactured by JIM Technology Corp which is involved as a supplier to the Metro Manila subway project. (Photo courtesy of Philippine Department of Transportation)
First stretch of Metro Manila subway may open in December 2021

Philippines Transport

9 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows a sketch of Daiwa House Industry Co.’s new logistics center in Malaysia’s Selangor state. (Photo courtesy of Daiwa House Industry Co.)
Daiwa House to open new logistics complex in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

10 MONTHS AGO

Hankyu Hanshin Express Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. opens a new logistics center in Kuantan in Malaysia’s Pahang state on Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Express)
Hankyu Hanshin Express opens new logistics center in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

10 MONTHS AGO

traffic-2251530_1280.jpg
Japan’s K.R.S. to acquire 4 arms of Indonesian cold chain group for $62 mil.

Indonesia Transport

10 MONTHS AGO

An electric three-wheeler cargo carrier is parked in front of an e-commerce firm’s warehouse in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on Aug. 27, 2019. (NNA)
India’s e-commerce firm Flipkart plans to fully electrify its logistics fleet by 2030

India Transport

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Sankyu to build logistics center in Malaysian free zone to serve Asia

Malaysia Transport

10 MONTHS AGO

Jason Qian (C), general manager of Southeast Asia CEO & President, Best Logistics Technology (Thailand) and other officials at a press conference in Bangkok on July 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Best Logistics Technology (Thailand))
Chinese logistics firm Best expanding parcel delivery networks in Thailand

Thailand Transport

11 MONTHS AGO