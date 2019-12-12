Murata Manufacturing to begin traffic data sales in Indonesia

Murata Manufacturing Co.'s road traffic counting system on a street in Jakarta

By Merliyani Pertiwi, Makiko Yamamoto

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing Co. will start selling in Indonesia next year road traffic data collected by devices installed over the capital’s jammed roadways.

The Kyoto-based firm hopes eventually to install counting devices at 1,000 locations across the vast Southeast Asian country and generate 1 billion yen ($9.2 million) in revenue over the next five years, the firm’s business development manager Hiroaki Tsumori said in an interview with NNA in Jakarta.

Murata and a local partner would offer the cloud-stored data to city traffic managers, land developers and advertising agencies.

Murata’s foray into Indonesia is its first effort to commercialize the process outside Japan, he said.

The system to be rolled out as early as February uses electronic measuring devices and sensors installed in signs and on footbridges across roads. Those devices can distinguish types of passing vehicles and their speeds.

(Image courtesy of PT. Agrisinar Global Indonesia)

In three parts of the ever-congested Indonesian capital Jakarta, Murata joined local information technology firm PT. Agrisinar Global Indonesia for a three-month trial starting in October, the local partner’s President Director Haruno Subiyanto said during the NNA interview.

The duo will give data to Transportation Agency of DKI Jakarta Province and also examine whether those files can be monetized, Subiyanto said.

City officials lack accurate traffic data, Subiyanto said, and better data could help the city find ways to ease traffic jams. Fewer jams would mean less fuel consumption and more efficient delivery of ground cargo.

Jakarta is the seventh most congested city in the world, according to The Tom Tom traffic Index 2018 of Tom Tom International BV., a Dutch map maker.

Agrisnar Global Indonesia, the data collection system’s distributor, is talking with advertising agencies and mall developers to use the data. Agencies could gauge how long people look at outdoor ads, while developers could assess road traffic around sites planned for commercial facilities and pick the best entrances, the president director said.

Murata Manufacturing aims to upgrade its system to gather various types of data such as greenhouse gas emission levels, fine airborne particulate matters and atmospheric pressure that helps predict a timing of rainfall, Tsumori said.

The Japanese firm has done similar trials in Denmark, Malaysia and Thailand and hopes to expand the service globally, he said.