LINE character brand collaborates with Netflix to create original animation series

SEOUL, AJU - LINE FRIENDS, a character brand lineup of Naver's smartphone messaging app provider has partnered with Netflix, the world's largest over-the-top video-on-demand service provider, to create an original animation series following the successful launch of its BTS-themed character business.

The character brand said Thursday that it forged a global partnership with Netflix to create a 3D animation series that would be available for Netflix subscribers in some 190 countries. LINE FRIENDS vice president Kim Kyung-dong said the partnership will strengthen the competitiveness of its intellectual property in the global content industry and expand its presence as a creative studio.

The character brand, which is popular in South Korea, Japan and other Asian countries, collaborated with K-pop band BTS in January this year to sell plush character toys and other everyday essential items featuring characters co-created by LINE FRIENDS and BTS members. The server of LINE FRIENDS' online store crashed down on its opening due to traffic overload.

Netflix forged a three-year partnership with CJ ENM, the country's top media content creator, and its drama production company, Studio Dragon, to produce and distribute original content. It has mesmerized members around the world with Studio Dragon's drama content such as Mr. Sunshine, Memories of Alhambra, Romance is A Bonus Book, and Arthdal Chronicles.