Samsung Electro-Mechanics adopts AI to manage production quality of tiny electric parts

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electro-Mechanics, a smartphone parts maker, has created a smart factory system using artificial intelligence to manage the production quality of tiny electric parts that are as thinner than a strand of hair. The system uses AI to detect defect parts.

The company has adopted an artificial intelligence (AI) quality control system at multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) production plants in South Korea and other countries. MLCCs are vital smartphone parts that control the stable flow of electricity and prevent electromagnetic field interference between electric parts.

"By using an integrated AI platform, we have actualized smart factories that have implemented AI in all processes including the product development, production, logistics and delivery to customers," said Samsung Electro-Mechanics, the world's second-largest maker of MLCC, said in a statement on Thursday.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics said that the AI quality management system would help companies save about 100 billion won ($83 million) a year by increasing the production yield of smart factories.

Various technologies and devices are used in smart factories where almost every production process is automated. Defect product detection systems can save money and time. LGU+, a South Korean mobile carrier, introduced a factory monitoring system at the World Mobile Congress held in Barcelona in February this year, using robots fitted with various sensors and cameras to take pictures of products to find defects.