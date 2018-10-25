NEC, Samsung tie up globally to develop 5G base stations

SEOUL, NNA - NEC Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. have announced a partnership in next-generation telecommunication base stations, hoping to catch up with Chinese and Finnish rivals now dominating the global market.

The Japanese and South Korean companies will cooperate in development and global marketing of the stations for mobile phone carriers.

"The partnership brings together the best-in-class technology and expertise in 5G, merging NEC and Samsung's leadership in 5G and IT solutions," the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"It also provides mobile carriers with flexible 5G solutions that are localized for each region with customized services to meet mobile carriers' demands efficiently," they said.

A spokesperson at NEC said other details of the deal are subject to negotiations between the two companies.

China’s Huawei Technologies is now ranked top vendor in the global mobile infrastructure market, followed by Ericsson, Nokia, and ZTE.