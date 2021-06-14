Japanese DIY chain operator Komeri to open 1st outlet in Thailand

Photo shows Komeri Hard & Green Phanom Sarakham, Japanese do-it-yourself chain store operator Komeri Co.'s first outlet in Thailand to be opened later in June 2021 in the eastern province of Chachoengsao. (Photo courtesy of Komeri Co.)

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese do-it-yourself chain store operator Komeri Co. will open its first outlet in Thailand later this month in the eastern province of Chachoengsao.

Komeri Thailand Co., its local unit, will operate the new Komeri Hard & Green Phanom Sarakham store, with a floor space of some 1,320 square meters and located about 90-minute drive from Bangkok, the Japanese company said Thursday.

The shop, opening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., will sell workwear, building materials, gardening goods and other DIY articles -- similar lineups provided by Hard & Green chain stores in Japan, with the focus on hardware and agricultural materials, according to the company based in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast.

Many of the products will be procured from Thai makers, while some of Komeri's private brand items and those from Japanese brands will be imported for sale at the new store, the company said.

Komeri plans to open approximately five shops over the next couple of years in and around Chachoengsao Province.

The company chose Thailand for its latest overseas expansion as it is an agricultural nation and its people's living standard is expected to improve further, a Komeri official told NNA.

It launched its first overseas shop in Dalian, China, in 1998 and opened another before withdrawing from the country in 2005. (NNA/KYODO)