Japanese CAE software developer Cybernet Systems enters Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese computer-aided engineering (CAE) software developer Cybernet Systems Co. has established a wholly owned Malaysian sales unit to expand business in Southeast Asia.

The company says Cybernet Systems Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., its fourth overseas sales unit after those in China, South Korea and Taiwan, plans to start operation in February next year.

The local unit with a registered capital of 7.2 million ringgit ($1.7 million) was established in Puchong, Selangor state, in late November, according to a statement released last Thursday.

Cybernet’s CAE software is used in a research and development process to analyze appropriate product design in automobile, mechatronics, electronics and medical equipment, among other fields.

The Tokyo-based firm aims to “raise Cybernet brand awareness in Southeast Asia and expand regional business,” a spokesman told NNA, adding that the new sales subsidiary will also sell other companies’ products as agent while undertaking client training and maintenance services.