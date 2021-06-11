Crowdfunding platform operator Makuake opens 1st overseas office

Photo shows Mirei Kanaya, who heads a new office of Japanese crowdfunding platform operator Makuake Inc., which opened in Seoul on June 10, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Makuake Inc.)

SEOUL, NNA - Crowdfunding platform operator Makuake Inc. has opened its first overseas office in Seoul amid growing demand for its services from South Korean start-ups hoping to step into the Japanese market.

The office's opening Thursday came after Makuake was engaged in 620 projects involving South Koreans in the last four years. It aims to achieve 1.5 billion yen (about $13.7 million) in project funding via the new office by June 2022.

The affiliate of Tokyo-based digital advertising firm CyberAgent Inc. will also organize seminars, briefing sessions and other activities for local companies through the new business base.

It plans to carry out project campaigns, in which those who succeed in their commitments to Makuake's projects will be given upgraded and specific advice in a wider range of areas such as product development, business planning and advertising.

Under Makuake's business support system, project executors start and run new businesses while funders are designed to receive merchandise and other forms of returns. The company differentiates its services from conventional crowdfunding. (NNA/Kyodo)