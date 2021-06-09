Inagora opens Japanese goods shop on China's Kuaishou platform

A woman tests a "live commerce" performance on a Japanese item via the Kuaishou short video app. E-commerce company Inagora Inc. opened a shop for Japanese goods on Kuaishou's cross-border platform on June 8, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Inagora)

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese e-commerce startup Inagora Inc. has opened an online shop for Japanese goods on the cross-border platform of popular Chinese video-sharing mobile app Kuaishou.

Inagora launched Tuesday the Wandou Gongzhu store specializing in Japanese products including cosmetics and food in a tie-up with Beijing Kuaishou Technology Co., the operator of the video app, the Tokyo-based company said.

They are also collaborating on logistics and have created two distribution routes -- one to deliver goods to Chinese consumers directly from Inagora's warehouse in Japan and the other via bonded warehouses in Zhengzhou, Henan Province.

Goods registered with Inagora will be able to be sold through the Wandou Gongzhu shop on the Kuaishou platform.

Inagora hopes to take advantage of the popularity, particularly among young people, of the Kuaishou app, which is estimated to have more than 300 million daily active users and is also used for live streaming and e-commerce sites.

Its success has attracted attention as a key platform for online "live commerce" involving influencers.

Having influencers introduce items is essential to sales promotion and a key commercial strategy in using the Kuaishou platform, according to Inagora.

It said the newly opened Wandou Gongzhu shop will likely help the company come up with a future plan to provide support services for market branding by using influencers' networks.(NNA/Kyodo)