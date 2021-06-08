Unicharm launches regenerated pulp packaging in Indonesia

08, Jun. 2021

Photo shows
Photo shows "Charm Safe Night 350mm" and "Unicharm Mask Protect Pollution" with fully recycled pulp packaging being sold by Unicharm Corp. in Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Unicharm Corp.)

JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese hygiene products maker Unicharm Corp. has started selling in Indonesia sanitary pads and face masks in eco-friendly regenerated pulp packaging.

Unicharm said its local subsidiary, PT. Uni-Charm Indonesia Tbk, launched the products packaged in fully recycled pulp earlier this month via online stores and at selected hypermarkets and supermarkets in the country in limited volumes.

"Charm Safe Night 350mm" priced at 24,400 rupiah ($1.71) and "Unicharm Mask Protect Pollution" priced at 24,900 rupiah ($1.74) are the first Unicharm group products to use 100 percent regenerated pulp packaging.

The use of plastics has been cut by about 70 percent in the packages for the pads and 80 percent in those for the masks compared with conventional packaging, Unicharm said.

The overall volume of plastics used in the limited editions has been cut by 14.4 percent and 16.7 percent, respectively, it added.

The items were brought to market in an effort to boost environmental awareness around World Environment Day on June 5, in a country dealing with a number of environmental issues.

Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries data show that the Southeast Asian country is the world's second-largest contributor of plastic pollutants in the ocean, generating 6.4 million tons a year. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo shows "Charm Safe Night 350mm" and "Unicharm Mask Protect Pollution" with fully recycled pulp packaging being sold by Unicharm Corp. in Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Unicharm Corp.)
Unicharm launches regenerated pulp packaging in Indonesia

Indonesia Consumer

1 MINUTE

A salesgirl promoting Vietnamese teas in a supermarket in Singapore in April 2021. Although local brands are selling better than foreign brands, her teas are flavored with fruits that are familiar with locals. A survey has found that local brands are driving the market for fast-moving consumer goods in Asia. (NNA)
As local FMCG brands strengthen, foreign brands are challenged in SE Asia

Southeast Asia Consumer

2 MONTHS AGO

est Biomimesis Veil (Photo courtesy of Kao Corp.)
Kao to sell prestige cosmetics at duty-free shop in China's Hainan

China Consumer

2 MONTHS AGO

Tom Ng, founder and director of PAZZION, creates affordable, fashionable shoes for the Asian feet, from Singapore to Thailand, China and Japan. (Photo courtesy of PAZZION)
Singaporean man engineers a shoe success in Asia with PAZZION

Singapore Consumer

3 MONTHS AGO

Virtual influencer Rae (left) partners designer Mark Ong for his recent streetwear collection which was sold out within three days in December 2020. (Photo: @here.is.rae)
Singapore designer Mark Ong steps up streetwear sales with CGI influencer

Singapore Consumer

5 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Sanrio)
Sanrio, Avex tie up for character licensing business in S.E. Asia

Singapore Consumer

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo_by_Jason_Jarrach_on_Unsplash.jpg
Consumers in India drive shift to hygiene products, digital payment amid pandemic

India Consumer

11 MONTHS AGO

person-holding-brown-wooden-rolling-pin-4620843.jpg
Sharp to buy Taiwan cosmetics retailer Mirada to launch fashion, lifestyle e-platform

Taiwan Consumer

11 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
Japanese online cosmetics seller @cosme mulls selling off Malaysian unit after blow from pandemic

Malaysia Consumer

12 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Pranav Kumar Jain on Unsplash
With Indian government’s blessing, Unicharm makes paper diapers during lockdown

India Consumer

11, May. 2020

Photo by Aprizilio Edwardo on Unsplash
Japan's Unicharm to sell anti-coronavirus 3-D masks in Indonesia

Indonesia Consumer

23, Mar. 2020

Photo by Raphael Lovaski on Unsplash
Japanese cosmetics giant Shiseido to launch its 3rd R&D center in China

China Consumer

19, Mar. 2020

1.jpg
Coronavirus outbreak cuts Shiseido sales in China by more than half

China Consumer

07, Feb. 2020

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Unicharm develops 1st diapers for elderly with walking difficulties

Japan Consumer

20, Jan. 2020

Logo kyodo image

image-1575950258245.jpg
Itochu enters joint venture to sell goods in Chinese baby care and maternity market

China Consumer

10, Dec. 2019

enrique-vidal-flores-DH65TxXi6RQ-unsplash.jpg
Nintendo to release popular Switch console in China for 1st time

China Consumer

05, Dec. 2019

Japanese diaper maker Unicharm's Indonesia arm to go public in Dec.

Indonesia Consumer

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will list its Indonesian unit...

27, Nov. 2019

(Image courtesy of istyle Inc.)
Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia

Asia Consumer

12, Nov. 2019

20191007_0006.jpg
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years

Asia Consumer

08, Oct. 2019

An AI-enabled HiMirror, which will be upgraded in accuracy through the technological tie-up between B-by-C Corp. and New Kinpo Group (Photo courtesy of B-by-C Corp.)
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C ties up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech

Taiwan Consumer

03, Oct. 2019

Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report

Malaysia Consumer

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The Malaysian subsidiary of Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) is considering cutting its w...

19, Sep. 2019

An image of an in-store Kanebo Freeplus sales counter (Courtesy of Kanebo Cosmetics)
Japan's Kanebo Cosmetics to launch global brand Freeplus in Thailand, expand in SE Asia

Thailand Consumer

22, Aug. 2019

Cosmetics firm Pola Orbis working with Singapore gov’t on study of skin spots in Asian ethnic groups

Singapore Consumer

TOKYO, NNA – Major Japanese cosmetics maker Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. has begun to conduct joint rese...

23, Jul. 2019

Japan’s Morinaga sets up sales unit in Thailand for Asian and Oceanian markets

Thailand Consumer

BANGKOK, NNA - Morinaga & Co., Japan's third-largest confectionery marker by revenue, has set up a w...

14, May. 2019

CORRECT: Japan insecticide maker Earth Corp. enters Malaysia targeting China and region

Malaysia Consumer

――Corrects figures to 186.5 billion yen in 10th paragraph and to 3.6 percent in 13th paragraph By Ma...

13, May. 2019

Japan insecticide maker Earth Corp. enters Malaysia targeting China and region

Malaysia Consumer

By Max Sato TOKYO, NNA – Leading Japanese bug-killer manufacturer Earth Corp. plans to expand sales ...

11, May. 2019

20190308_0004.jpg
Popular mascot Kumamon to change its official Chinese name

China Consumer

08, Mar. 2019

Logo kyodo image