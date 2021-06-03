Toyota begins new fixed-rate car rental service in Australia

03, Jun. 2021

Photo by melissa mjoen on Unsplash
Photo by melissa mjoen on Unsplash

SYDNEY, NNA - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. has launched a new car rental service in Australia, enabling motorists to use new Toyota vehicles for periods ranging from an hour to a year at fixed rates, with the whole process from booking to payment done through a smartphone app.

The "KINTO Rent" service, undertaken by local subsidiary Toyota Australia, is initially available in parts of the southeastern state of Victoria, including Melbourne's Central Business district, before expanding to the rest of the country.

Ahead of the service, Toyota began the car-sharing service "KINTO Share" earlier this year. KINTO is derived from a Japanese word meaning a magical "flying nimbus" cloud.

KINTO Rent enables members to access vehicles from specified off-street locations and participating Toyota dealerships while KINTO Share provides convenient on-street sites with around-the-clock access.

KINTO operates completely from a smartphone app, including sign-up, booking, access and payment. Unlocking and locking of the vehicle in use is done via buttons from within the app.

Rates start at less than A$10 (US$7.7) an hour, with 30 cents added per kilometer. Full-day rates begin at A$63 and 27 cents are added per km. Weekly rates are available from A$294 plus 18 cents per km.

Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia's vice president for sales, marketing and franchise operations, said KINTO offers consumers greater freedom and flexibility whenever they need a vehicle.

"KINTO is the next best thing to owning your own car because it is simple and affordable to book and drive the latest Toyota vehicles, including our popular hybrid models," Hanley said. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by melissa mjoen on Unsplash
Toyota begins new fixed-rate car rental service in Australia

Australia Auto

1 MINUTE

Photo by Matthew Ronder-Seid on Unsplash
Showa Denko Materials forms auto parts production base in China

China Auto

8 DAYS AGO

Image by Mikes-Photography from Pixabay
Toyota-Panasonic joint venture to increase EV battery output in China

China Auto

13 DAYS AGO

An illustration of a Fisker-designed car. Fisker and Foxconn will jointly develop a breakthrough electric vehicle and start production from the fourth quarter of 2023 in America. (Photo courtesy of Fisker)
Foxconn and Fisker to produce 250,000 EVs yearly for major markets

Taiwan Auto

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by carlos aranda on Unsplash
Auto parts maker G-Tekt to build new plant in China's Guangzhou

China Auto

20 DAYS AGO

The rise in the number of registered cars may contribute to traffic congestion in Malaysia's capital city of Kuala Lumpur. This is due to the increase in used car sales which will drive growth for the aftermarket service. (Photo courtesy of George Bakos)
Malaysia car service to hit $6.8 bil. by 2025 as used car sales surge

Malaysia Auto

24 DAYS AGO

Evlomo clients can attract new business by listing their charging stations on the Evlomo charging network in Thailand. The data-driven company and Rojana Industrial Park Public Co. plan to set up a major lithium battery plant in Chonburi province. (Photo courtesy of Evlomo)
Evlomo and Rojana invest $1 bil. to set up battery plant in Thailand

Thailand Auto

29 DAYS AGO

Photo shows a bird-eye view of plants at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Ltd. in western India. (Photo courtesy of Suzuki Motor Corp.)
Suzuki starts car production at new Gujarat plant in India

India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Volvo Cars Thailand displays its first 100 percent electric car models at the Bangkok International Motor Show on March 23, 2021. (NNA)
Thailand aims to have over 1 mil. electric vehicles on roads by 2025, 15 mil. by 2035

Thailand Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Will Mu from Pexels
Toyota to form joint venture in China for fuel-cell vehicles

China Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kaboompics .com from Pexels
Rohm, Sanden's Chinese JV open joint lab in Shanghai

China Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

PTT Oil and Retail PCL. will collaborate with EVLOMO to install fast EV chargers at its EEC outlets such as the one depicted in the picture courtesy of PTT Oil and Retail PCL.
EVLOMO invests $50 million to set up 1,000 EV charging posts in Thailand

Thailand Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Marilyn Murphy and Republica from Pixabay
Japan's Denso to make advanced auto semiconductors in Malaysia

Malaysia Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

GWM launches Thai business: From left, Elliot Zhang, president of GWM Thailand and ASEAN; Narong Sritalayon, managing director of GWM Thailand; and Steven Wang, vice president of sales and marketing for GWM ASEAN and Thailand at the launch event on Feb 9. 2021. (Photo courtesy of GWM)
Great Wall sold 1.11 million cars, launched Thai EV business for Asian growth

Thailand Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Suzuki Motor Corp. begins production and exports of popular Jimny SUVs in India. (Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.)
Suzuki begins output, exports of Jimny SUVs in India

India Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows a ceremony held in Chonburi Province, Thailand, on Dec. 21, 2020 to mark the beginning of local production of the Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi Motors Corp.'s flagship plug-in hybrid SUV model. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors)
Mitsubishi Motors begins Outlander PHEV's production in Thailand

Thailand Auto

5 MONTHS AGO

Nobuo Arayama (L), president of Renesas Electronics (China) Co., and. Li Dan, vice president of China FAW R&D Center, pose at a signing ceremony for a joint laboratory in Changchun on Dec. 1, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Renesas Electronics Corp.)
Renesas sets up smart vehicle lab with China FAW Group

China Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

The new Lexus UX300e is unveiled by Toyota Motor Corp. on Nov. 27, 2020, in Thailand. (NNA/Kyodo)
Toyota to launch 1st all-electric Lexus in Thailand

Thailand Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo caption: A file photo of Maruti Suzuki India showroom in New Delhi. While the Indian subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. had reported a “strong” wholesale in October, its actual retail sale was much lower, suggesting an oversupply. (Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki)
India's oversupplied automotive still gets festive boost in October

India Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

Tata Motors’ Nexon EV model on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. The carmaker registered domestic sales of 49,669 units in October 2020, a growth of 27 percent over last year (NNA)
Festivals bring record wholesale trade to Indian auto makers

India Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by carlos aranda on Unsplash
Japanese auto parts maker F-tech to invest in Indian company

India Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

Xpander multipurpose vehicle. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors Corp.)
Mitsubishi Motors begins producing Xpander model in Malaysia

Malaysia Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

Yulon Motor CEO Lilian Chen (R) and Foxconn Group Chairman Young Liu launching their joint venture to develop and manufacture electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Foxconn Group)
Foxconn expands EV business, expects more joint ventures

Taiwan Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

pexels-erik-mclean-4061569.jpg
Toyobo, Indorama Ventures in joint venture for airbag business

Thailand Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

SUV Magnite. (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor Co.)
Nissan chooses India for worldwide debut of new SUV

India Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

A memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand))
Mitsubishi Motors, Thai gov't firm to mull EV-to-home power supply

Thailand Auto

8 MONTHS AGO

Toyota Kirloskar officials pose with the newly-launched compact SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, in Bengaluru on Sept 23, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.)
Toyota India rolls out first compact SUV as it expands market penetration

India Auto

8 MONTHS AGO