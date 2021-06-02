Thailand grows as bioplastic hub, garners new $490 million investment

02, Jun. 2021

Thailand’s status as a major producer of sugarcane, together with its strategic location and strong logistics networks have made the country the leader in bioplastics production in Southeast Asia, according to Thailand Board of Investment (BOI). (Photo: Thailand BOI)
Thailand’s status as a major producer of sugarcane, together with its strategic location and strong logistics networks have made the country the leader in bioplastics production in Southeast Asia, according to Thailand Board of Investment (BOI). (Photo: Thailand BOI)

BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand's new quest to grow a BCG or bio-circular-green economy has the support of another backer injecting $490 million (15 billion baht) for the production of polylactic acid, an emerging, eco-friendly bioplastic in the growing circular economy.

NatureWorks Asia Pacific Co. will produce approximately 75,000 tons of the low-carbon-footprint polymer derived from agricultural feed stocks at a new plant in the kingdom.

The resin is used to make biodegradable products such as compostable food containers and filaments for 3D printing, hygiene masks and household appliances.

Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) said the country’s status as a major producer of sugarcane, together with its strategic location and strong logistics networks have made it the leader in bioplastic production in Southeast Asia, and also a favorite destination for investment in this fast-growing sector.

From 2015 to March 2020, BOI has approved a total of 21 projects in the bioplastic value chain, from upstream to downstream, with a combined investment value of over 31 billion baht. Most of these projects have already started production.

Among them are regional and local players including Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

PTT MCC Biochem, a joint venture between Thailand's PTT Global Chemical PCL, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. (MCC), has also received BOI's investment incentives for its production in Rayong province.

In 2019, the world's second largest PLA plant was opened in Thailand by Total Corbion PLA (Thailand) Ltd., a joint venture between French energy group Total and Amsterdam-based biochemicals company Corbion.

Duangjai Asawachintachit, secretary general of BOI, said, "Our strong agricultural base offers the required raw materials, while our logistics networks and strategic location enable companies to realize the full potential of their investment."

The NatureWorks plant will be located at the Nakhon Sawan Biocomplex, a project established in line with the country's strategic BCG growth plan. The complex is located some 200 kilometers north of the capital of Bangkok.

NatureWorks Asia Pacific is a wholly owned subsidiary of US-based NatureWorks LLC, a leading global producer of polylactic acid (PLA) marketed under its Ingeo trademark.

While chemically produced petroleum-based plastic takes many years to degrade biologically, PLA, which is recyclable and compostable, can be converted into carbon dioxide and water within a few years.

Hence, it has great potential as a sustainable alternative in the plastic market. PLA is being used in making food packaging, automobiles, textiles, foams and films in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific, according to Ecomena, a consultancy firm.

Europe is the dominant market for biodegradable polymers, accounting for more than half of the world's consumption.

The global bioplastic production is expected to show dynamic growth, rising from about 2.1 million tons in 2019 to 2.4 million tons in 2024, according to European Bioplastics, an association representing the interests of the industry.

This is driven by the steadily increasing demand for sustainable products from consumers and brands. Continuous efforts of the bioplastic industry to develop innovative materials with better properties and new functionalities also help to support growth.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Thailand’s status as a major producer of sugarcane, together with its strategic location and strong logistics networks have made the country the leader in bioplastics production in Southeast Asia, according to Thailand Board of Investment (BOI). (Photo: Thailand BOI)
Thailand grows as bioplastic hub, garners new $490 million investment

Thailand Materials

9 MINUTES AGO

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals’ MDI plant in in Yeosu, South Korea's South Jeolla Province. (Photo courtesy of Mitsui Chemicals Inc.)
Mitsui Chemicals to boost polyurethane material output in S. Korea

South Korea Materials

1 MONTH AGO

File photo shows a worker waterproofing a wall with an agent sold by Ube CT Construction Materials Vietnam Co., which was set up in March 2021 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of Ube Industries Ltd.)
Japan's Ube Construction Materials forms sales unit in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

caustic soda
Japan's AGC to integrate 3 chemical units in Thailand, Vietnam

Thailand Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by jotoler from Pixabay
New JFE steel processing facility opens in northern Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Executives from Samsung Engineering and PTTGC taking part in the contract signing ceremony for the Olefins 2 Modification Project on Feb 10. 2021. From left, Patiparn Sukorndhaman, president of PTT Global Chemical Public Co.; Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO of PTT Global Chemical Public Co.; and Sangwook Lee, managing director of Samsung Engineering (Thailand) Co.(NNA)
Thailand's GC commits $903 million to boost petrochem biz, another project for Samsung Engineering

Thailand Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows photosensitive solder resist, which Showa Denko Materials Co. plans to manufacture at its subsidiary in Taiwan. Showa Denko Materials has so far produced photosensitive solder resist only in Japan. (Photo courtesy of Showa Denko Materials)
Showa Denko Materials' Taiwan unit to boost chip material production

Taiwan Materials

6 MONTHS AGO

Idemitsu Kosan Co.’s OLED materials manufacturing plant in China’s Chengdu. (Courtesy of Idemitsu Kosan Co.)
Idemitsu Kosan begins OLED materials production in China

China Materials

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alienware on Unsplash
Showa Denko sets up high-purity gas joint venture in China

China Materials

7 MONTHS AGO

Image by Josch13 from Pixabay
Mitsubishi Materials to raise stake in Vietnamese tungsten firm

Vietnam Materials

7 MONTHS AGO

image-1601515452917.jpg
Polyplex invests over $100 million to expand thin film production in the U.S.

Thailand Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Retha Ferguson from Pexels
Nippon Electric Glass to boost medical container output in Malaysia

Malaysia Materials

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by tanvi sharma on Unsplash
Thailand’s Indorama Ventures buys PET recycling facilities in Poland

Thailand Materials

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Prince Abid on Unsplash
Japanese fabric maker Komatsu Matere to set up sales subsidiary in China

China Materials

10 MONTHS AGO

cans-526011_1280.jpg
Showa Aluminum Can inaugurates 3rd Vietnam plant near Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Materials

10 MONTHS AGO

Image by pasja1000 from Pixabay
Coca-Cola Japan, Taiwan’s Far Eastern to make PET bottles from recycled materials

Taiwan Materials

10 MONTHS AGO

Production facilities at Idemitsu Kosan's Huizhou plant (Photo courtesy of Idemitsu Kosan)
Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan’s 2nd lubricant plant in China starts operation

China Materials

10 MONTHS AGO

Workers at a factory of Myanmar's state-backed textile maker partnering with Tsuyatomo in Shwedaung, Bago Region, north of Yangon, as shown in a file photo taken in December 2018. (Kyodo)
Car seat fabric maker Tsuyatomo forms JV with Myanmar state-run firm

Myanmar Materials

10 MONTHS AGO

pcb-2655766_1280.jpg
Air Liquide Far Eastern building more Taiwan plants, riding on semiconductor boom

Taiwan Materials

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash
Osaka Gas entering industrial gas market in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
Tosoh forms fuel-efficient tire material JV in S. Korea with Namhae Chemical

South Korea Materials

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sidekix Media on Unsplash
Japan’s Yodogawa Steel Works to liquidate Shanghai sales JV on dismal sales

China Materials

12 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Japan electric cable maker Fujikura to dissolve Malaysian unit in restructuring drive

Malaysia Materials

12 MONTHS AGO

daniel-romero-_mnRr8o5jgk-unsplash.jpg
Showa Denko expands output of display, touch panel materials in China

China Materials

12 MONTHS AGO

Ibiden’s car exhaust system components (Photo courtesy of Ibiden)
Japan’s Ibiden to open car filter materials plant in China, eyes tighter emissions rules

China Materials

12 MONTHS AGO

image-1591856650750.jpg
Thailand’s Indorama enters PET recycling in Brazil via Resinas takeover

Thailand Materials

12 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Taiwan CPC, Pertamina sign $8.33 bil. petrochem plant agreement

Indonesia Materials

12 MONTHS AGO