Japanese system developer APC sets up subsidiary in Singapore

Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese system developer AP Communications Co. has established its first overseas subsidiary in Singapore to meet growing Southeast Asian demand for business automation amid the protracted coronavirus pandemic.

The wholly owned subsidiary, AP-Comm Asia Pte. Ltd., will sell its own products and services while conducting regional market research and system integration business.

The Japanese company, known as APC, offers products and services that reduce the work load on engineers undertaking the development of information technology infrastructure systems by automating and visualizing menial or time-consuming tasks.

APC has set up the local unit in the belief that companies operating in Singapore, where labor costs are far more expensive than elsewhere in Southeast Asia, face strong needs for cost reductions through automation and greater efficiency of work. (NNA/Kyodo)