Showa Denko Materials forms auto parts production base in China

TOKYO, NNA - Showa Denko Materials Co. has set up an outlet in the Chinese city of Wuhan to manufacture resin molded back door modules for automobiles on expectations that demand will grow further in the world's largest car market.

SD Automotive Products (Zhengzhou) Co., a subsidiary of the Tokyo-based chemical maker, will operate the facility located in the Wuhan Development Zone in Hubei Province with mass production set to start this fall mainly for Japanese automakers.

The 50,000-square-meter facility is Showa Denko Materials' second in China for the production of the auto part following one in Zhengzhou, Henan Province.

Showa Denko Materials says its resin molded back door modules, which have been used chiefly in sports utility vehicles, are lighter and make for greater flexibility in design than conventional steel back doors.

Formerly known as Hitachi Chemical Co., Showa Denko Materials became a consolidated subsidiary of Japanese chemical giant Showa Denko K.K. and changed its name in 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)