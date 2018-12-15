GS E&C wins construction deal in Myanmar's old capital city

SEOUL, AJU - GS E&C, a builder in South Korea, won a construction deal in Myanmar's old capital city, Yangon. The project would be financed by the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF), which promotes economic cooperation between South Korea and developing countries.

The company said Friday that it received a letter of acceptance from Myanmar's construction ministry for the project worth 174.2 billion won ($154.3 million) to build a road and a bridge between a central business district in Yangon and the Dalla township area. Construction will begin in the first half of next year for completion in 2022.