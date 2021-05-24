Japan's Kasumigaseki Capital to engage in Indonesian housing project

24, May. 2021

Architectural images of houses to be developed by Kasumigaseki Capital Co.'s local unit in Indonesia, PT. Kasumigaseki Development Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Kasumigaseki Capital Co.)
Architectural images of houses to be developed by Kasumigaseki Capital Co.'s local unit in Indonesia, PT. Kasumigaseki Development Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Kasumigaseki Capital Co.)

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese real estate consulting firm Kasumigaseki Capital Co. has tied up with Indonesian developer PT Baruna Realty, known for its trademark Greenwoods Group, for a housing development project in the suburbs of Jakarta.

Kasumigaseki Capital's local subsidiary, PT. Kasumigaseki Development Indonesia, and Baruna Realty will construct 316 housing units in the Bekasi Regency of West Java for sale beginning in September.

They will be built on a 37,303-square-meter plot of land under a joint project named "Citaville Pilar Cikarang," for which road construction and other fundamental groundwork will begin in June, Tokyo-based Kasumigaseki Capital said.

Baruna Realty was established in 2005 and has since engaged in more than 50 projects, mainly in apartment and housing development, according to Kasumigaseki Capital. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Architectural images of houses to be developed by Kasumigaseki Capital Co.'s local unit in Indonesia, PT. Kasumigaseki Development Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Kasumigaseki Capital Co.)
Japan's Kasumigaseki Capital to engage in Indonesian housing project

Indonesia Property

1 HOUR AGO

Exterior appearance of hotel to be opened in Bangkok in 2024 by Japan's Sotetsu group. (Courtesy of Sotetsu Hotel Development Co.)
Japan's Sotetsu group to open hotel in Bangkok in 2024

Thailand Property

24 DAYS AGO

This image shows a rendering of the completed first phase of the Amata City Halong industrial park in Vietnam's northern province of Quang Ninh, with Marubeni Corp. acting as sales agent. (Photo courtesy of Amata City Halong Joint Stock Co.)
Japan's Marubeni named sales agent for industrial park in Vietnam

Vietnam Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Bangkok, Thailand (Photo by Stephen Cook on Unsplash)
Japan's Kanden Realty sets up 1st overseas office in Thailand

Thailand Property

2 MONTHS AGO

A file photo showing office buildings in Tokyo which is one of the places where commercial real estate prices have been hit hard by the pandemic. Singapore and Hong Kong were also badly affected. (Image by Pierre Blaché from Pixabay)
Commercial property may never recover to pre-COVID, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong hardest hit

Asia Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Tuan Anh Dinh from Pexels
Japan's Takashimaya to join complex development project in Hanoi

Vietnam Property

3 MONTHS AGO

Many private and public construction projects in the Philippines were put on hold in the second and third quarters of 2020 due to the strict lockdown imposed by the government. This affected the supply of residential as well as office units. Photo taken in June 2020 in Mandaluyong City in capital Metro Manila. (NNA)
Logistics, warehousing aiding slow recovery of Philippine property

Philippines Property

3 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows an image of a residential project in Changchun, Jilin Province, China, involving Marubeni Corp. and Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. together with their local partner. Completion of the complex is scheduled for December 2024. (Photo courtesy of Marubeni)
Marubeni, Mitsubishi Estate expanding residential projects in China

China Property

4 MONTHS AGO

Image shows Tokyu Corp.'s SORA gardens SC project in Binh Duong Province in southern Vietnam. (Image courtesy of Tokyu Corp.)
Tokyu to open large mall with Aeon outlet near Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Property

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Philipp Birmes from Pexels
Mitsubishi Estate's Thai unit focusing on new commercial properties

Thailand Property

5 MONTHS AGO

Image shows a completed Sakura Garden City complex in Jakarta, Indonesia. Daiwa Lifenext Co. said on Dec. 1, 2020, it has engaged a local unit in Jakarta to manage properties at the complex. (Image courtesy of Daiwa Lifenext)
Daiwa Lifenext launches unit to manage Jakarta properties

Indonesia Property

6 MONTHS AGO

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao（Photo courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan Co.)
Mitsui Fudosan completes 1st LaLaport shopping mall in China

China Property

6 MONTHS AGO

A serviced apartment complex project by Sojitz Corp. and Daiwa House Industry Co. in Indonesia's West Java Province. (Courtesy of Sojitz Corp. and Daiwa House Industry Co.)
Sojitz, Daiwa House to build serviced apartments in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

6 MONTHS AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Sumitomo teams with 5 other Japan firms for Hanoi smart city project

Vietnam Property

6 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows a room in a serviced condo complex to be managed by JRE Development Co., a Thai subsidiary of Japanese trader JALUX Inc., in Amphoe Sriracha in the eastern Thai province of Chonburi. (Photo courtesy of JALUX Inc.)
Japan trader Jalux begins condo management business in Thailand

Thailand Property

9 MONTHS AGO

A room of Lyf Sukhumvit8 Bangkok serviced apartment (Image courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan)
Mitsui Fudosan enters serviced apartment business in Thailand

Thailand Property

10 MONTHS AGO

Located along Chennai’s IT corridor, ITPC, Radial Road (artist’s impression) will be developed in phases and it has been pre-certified with a Platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council (Photo courtesy of CapitaLand)
Singapore’s CapitaLand begins construction of its 3rd IT park in Chennai, India

India Property

10 MONTHS AGO

Housing units in SAVASA Smart Township near Jakarta (Photo courtesy of Panasonic Homes)
Panasonic Homes launches sales of smart town housing units near Jakarta

Indonesia Property

10 MONTHS AGO

Sakura Terrace serviced apartment (Photo courtesy of Shinoken Group)
Japanese realtor Shinoken starts 2nd serviced apartment in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

10 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Estate Residence)
Mitsubishi undertaking its 1st detached house project in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kai Pilger from Pexels
Japan’s Daiwa House, Australia’s Lendlease to develop $ 374 million high-rise project in New York

United States Property

10 MONTHS AGO

A Moderate Twin room at Mitsui Garden Hotel in Taipei (Photo courtesy of Mitui Fudosan)
Mitsui Fudosan to open its 1st overseas hotel in Taiwan in Aug.

Taiwan Property

10 MONTHS AGO

Ayala North Exchange, Makati City as shown in a file photo taken in March 2020. (NNA)
Update 1: Ayala to list Philippines’ first REIT in Aug.

Philippines Property

10 MONTHS AGO

Ayala North Exchange, Makati City as shown in a file photo taken in March 2020. (NNA)
Ayala to list Philippines’ first REIT in Aug.

Philippines Property

10 MONTHS AGO

A completed image of One Sydney Harbour Residences One (Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Estate)
Mitsubishi Estate joins Lendlease’s high-rise housing project in Sydney

Australia Property

11 MONTHS AGO

Distribution warehouses in Hai Phong, northern Vietnam operated by Sembcorp Infra Services Pte. Ltd. are shown. (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp.)
Hankyu Hanshin Properties buys stake in Japan-Singapore distribution warehouse JV in Vietnam

Vietnam Property

11 MONTHS AGO

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay
Keppel's Alpha to acquire Indonesian logistics properties with Manulife, Mega Manunggal

Indonesia Property

11 MONTHS AGO