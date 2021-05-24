BRI tops Forbes Global 2000 list for most valuable companies in Indonesia

24, May. 2021

Sunarso, president director of BRI, is instrumental in transforming the Indonesian bank with digitalization and a performance-based culture. BRI is ranked 362nd among the 2,000 world's best public companies, according to Forbes. ( Photo courtesy of BRI)
Sunarso, president director of BRI, is instrumental in transforming the Indonesian bank with digitalization and a performance-based culture. BRI is ranked 362nd among the 2,000 world's best public companies, according to Forbes. ( Photo courtesy of BRI)

JAKARTA, NNA - PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk has been named a Forbes 2021 Global 2000 world's largest public company and the most valuable public company in Indonesia.

Better known as BRI, the bank said the prestigious award reflects its substantial achievements and international recognition for its business model which supports micro, small and mid-size enterprises with micro-financing across the country.

Apart from being ranked 362nd among 2,000 world's best public companies, it also gained a spot in the Forbes list of World Best Banks 2021.

According to Forbes, six Indonesian public companies are in its prestigious list, with BRI leading in top spot for seven consecutive years since 2014.

In a press statement, Sunarso, president director of BRI, said, "The achievement affirms BRI's commitment to focusing on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sectors. This also strengthens our role and position as a strategic partner for the government helping to recover national economic recovery in Indonesia."

Despite challenging market conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, BRI managed to achieve excellent results.

The state-owned bank is now ranked 1,007th in terms of sales and 529th in profitability. As for assets and market value, it is placed at 354th and 505th positions respectively.

The bank recorded a revenue of about $10 billion and a $1.3 billion profit in 2020, with assets reaching $107.6 billion.

After a drastic 45 percent fall in profit because of the pandemic last year, it expects profit to rise again by as high as 18 percent in 2021 as economic recovery is likely to fuel demand for loans.

Despite the crisis, BRI managed to save MSMEs by "turning difficulties into resilience", it said.

The bank, which has 7,000 branches across Indonesia, implemented strategies such as credit restructuring and a business stimulus program in partnership with the government.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 0.74 percent year-on-year in the first quarter. According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the decline was less severe than the 2.19 percent of the last quarter of last year and within the government’s forecast of between 1 and 0.1 percent.

Although the GDP had remained negative, it was a big improvement over previous quarters, indicating that Indonesia is on track to recovery, said BPS.

Meanwhile, the BRI Group has made strategic and innovative moves to create income diversification and integrated financial services to cater to the financial needs of the wider Indonesian community in 2020.

They include a strategic partnership with FWD Financial Services Pte. Ltd to accelerate growth in BRI Life insurance services and expanding consumer financing under BRI Finance. The group also merged BRI Syariah together with Bank Syariah Mandiri and BNI Syariah to become Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI).

BRI Group now has seven subsidiaries, namely PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Agroniaga Tbk; BRI Remittance Co. Ltd. Hong Kong; PT Asuransi BRI Life; PT BRI Multifinance Indonesia; PT BRI Danareksa Sekuritas; PT BRI Ventura Investama; and PT BRI Asuransi Indonesia.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Sunarso, president director of BRI, is instrumental in transforming the Indonesian bank with digitalization and a performance-based culture. BRI is ranked 362nd among the 2,000 world's best public companies, according to Forbes. ( Photo courtesy of BRI)
BRI tops Forbes Global 2000 list for most valuable companies in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

1 MINUTE

Photo by Max Bender on Unsplash
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gets 10% equity stake in ARA Asset Management

Singapore Financials

5 DAYS AGO

In 2020, the Vietnam Securities Depository registered 2.7 million domestic individual accounts, a record jump of 16.8 percent over the year before. Seeing the significant growth in the Vietnam market over the past few years, Phillip Futures and CQG are expanding services to capitalize on it. (Photo courtesy of Hanoi Stock Exchange)
Singapore's Phillip Futures offers derivatives trading on Hanoi Stock Exchange via CQG platform

Singapore Financials

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Chenyu Guan on Unsplash
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to help firms in China's Guangdong trade abroad

China Financials

17 DAYS AGO

An Eid Mubarak greeting by PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI) is seen across its social media and marketing platforms as the bank engages with Indonesian Muslims who will be celebrating a festive holiday in May after a month of fasting. Despite a challenging 2020, the bank managed to seize opportunities for growth. (Photo courtesy of BRI)
Indonesia's BRI bank wins regional award for raising $1 bil.

Indonesia Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Twin brothers Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss started Gemini in the U.S. in 2014. Since then, it has become one of the biggest regulated crypto exchanges.(Photo from Gemini's Facebook)
Crypto exchange Gemini rolls out Gemini Earn in Singapore, offers up to 7.4% interest

Singapore Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Fubon Financial Holding Co., one of Taiwan’s largest financial groups, expects to see improved rankings for its businesses such as securities and insurance after the merger with Jih Sun Financial Holding Co. (Photo courtesy of Fubon Financial Holding Co.)
Taiwan's Fubon to raise $50 billion from share issue to fund Jih Sun merger

Taiwan Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Southeast Asia’s first insured Bitcoin fund, BGBF-I, is powered by BCMG Ltd., a Malaysia-based advisory firm that leverages on the latest technology to improve businesses with innovative, digital ideas.
Southeast Asia welcomes its first insured bitcoin fund in Malaysia

Malaysia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Hotel manager Chadi Chemaly (L) of Raffles Hotel in Singapore said the Adyen system has enabled staff to process transactions easily, quickly and seamlessly under its unified solution. Customers are also happy with multiple payment options available and the convenience of settling a bill in a contactless manner at any location of the hotel - thanks to a handy payment device as shown by a staff seen next to him. Chemaly is holding a doorman mascot of the hotel that guests can buy from its boutique which is located at another end of the building. December, 2020 in Singapore(NNA)
E-payment boom in Southeast Asia could be worth at least $1.5 trillion

Southeast Asia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Bangkok, Thailand (Image by Wilfried Strang from Pixabay)
Daiwa Securities to form M&A joint venture with Thailand's 9 Basil

Thailand Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Victoria Station, Mumbai (Image by PDPics from Pixabay)
MUFG Bank inks MOU with India's ICICI Bank to aid Japanese firms

India Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Cris Tagupa on Unsplash
Japan's Shinkin Central Bank sets up 1st Asia subsidiary in Singapore

Singapore Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Dirk Daniel Mann from Pixabay
MUFG, Hong Kong firm to cooperate in infrastructure loan sales

Hong Kong Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Veronica Basa, Namayan village personnel, using a payment kiosk in the head office of Namayan village in Mandaluyong city within the capital Metro Manila.(NNA)
First community to use ID for cashless payment may inspire the rest of the Philippines

Philippines Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Benjamin Soh, STACS co-founder and managing director, said financial institutions should be transformed and empowered with new infrastructure technology to deliver faster and more transparent trade settlements. (Photo courtesy of STACS)
MD of Singapore's STACS tells how fintech can help save billions for capital markets

Singapore Financials

5 MONTHS AGO

Susan Hwee, UOB's Head of Group Technology and Operations, tells NNA how the bank's initiatives are helping ASEAN businesses ride out the economic storm of the pandemic. She also shares insights into UOB’s successful digital strategy for the region.(Photo courtesy of UOB)
UOB's $1.5 billion tech spend propagates ASEAN businesses, bank services

Singapore Financials

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance ties up with Singapore's Trusty Cars

Singapore Financials

5 MONTHS AGO

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat speaking at the Singapore FinTech Festival X Singapore Week of Innovation & TeCHnology (SFF X SWITCH) 2020 on Dec. 7. (Photo courtesy of Singapore Government)
Singapore launches one-stop BSB business platform for global B2B markets, SMEs

Singapore Financials

6 MONTHS AGO

Vietnam government officials and UOB executives sign a new MOU virtually on Nov. 27, paving the way for new investments worth SG$1.5 billion for Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of UOB)
UOB secures more Asian investments for Vietnam as opportunities grow

Singapore Financials

6 MONTHS AGO

Workers during a lunch break in Tanjong Pagar, which is part of Singapore's Central Business District and financial district. The city-state launched a code of best practices for commodity financing on Nov. 30 to set a benchmark for lending standards in the sector. (NNA).
Singapore sets higher financing standards to mend damaged reputation as commodity trading hub

Singapore Financials

6 MONTHS AGO

A branch of DBS Bank India at Gurugram city in the northern Indian state of Haryana. The bank is expected to grow its retail arm significantly after the merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank which has more than 560 branches across India. (NNA)
DBS India eyeing retail banking boost after merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

India Financials

6 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of AND Global)
Marubeni to invest in Singapore firm, eyes digital financial service

Singapore Financials

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
NTT Data, Bank of Ayudhya to enable QR code payment for Thais in Japan

Thailand Financials

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels
Japan realtor Shinoken to sell investment trust fund in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

8 MONTHS AGO

Image by Edar from Pixabay
Sumitomo Life Insurance to make fresh investment in Singlife

Singapore Financials

8 MONTHS AGO

image-1598418803580.jpg
Indian bank to use satellite data as tool for evaluating agricultural loans

India Financials

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Dmitriy Suponnikov on Unsplash
Mitsubishi UFJ offers finance to hospital chain operator in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

9 MONTHS AGO