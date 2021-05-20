Toppan Printing starts product ID authentication platform in China

Concept for Toppan’s new China-based ID authentication platform(Photo courtesy of Toppan Printing Co.)

TOKYO, NNA - Japan's Toppan Printing Co. is launching a cloud-based ID authentication platform in China from this month to promote customer touchpoints and make the supply chain visible for customer-friendly optimized services.

Toppan said Tuesday the platform combines its ID device technology with the near field communication-enabled ID authentication system infrastructure of Selinko SA of Belgium.

The platform allows consumers, manufacturing plants and logistics warehouses to scan QR codes, NFC tags and UHF-band radio frequency identification with smartphones and scanning equipment, Toppan said.

The Tokyo-based firm said the platform enables companies to provide various services such as product information, authenticity verification and digital promotions.

In addition, Toppan said, companies can analyze collected data for traceability management and detection of gray market diversions as well as other elements of supply chain visualization. (NNA/Kyodo)