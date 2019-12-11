Thailand’s EV sales in November record-high, supported by Chinese brand

ZS EV under the MG brand of Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp.

BANGKOK, NNA - Unit sales of electric vehicles in Thailand in November hit a record high of 237 units, exceeding overall sales last year, supported mainly by Chinese brands.

The unit sales in that month surpassed 190 units sold in 12 months in 2018, data released Monday by the country’s department of land transport showed.

Of the 237 units sold, ZS EV under the MG brand of Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. accounted for 184 units, while FOMM Corp., a Japanese EV manufacturing venture, sold 31 units of FOMM ONE and China’s BYD Co. sold 10 units of E6.

MG’s ZS EV, put on the market in June, is priced at 1.19 million baht ($39,300), 40 percent less than the 1.99 million baht for Nissan Motor Co.’s LEAF. ZS EV is the most inexpensive electric vehicle in Thailand, except for compact model FOMM ONE, priced at 599,000 baht.

Unit sales of electric vehicles in the Thai market between January and November totaled 631, 3.8 times more than those in the same period of last year.

This compares with the combined unit sales of hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles in November, which increased 29.6 percent from a year earlier to 2,133. Of that total, Honda Motor Co.’s Accord sedan accounted for 534 units, including 319 units of its hybrid vehicles.

Total unit sales of hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles between January and November in the Thai market grew 33 percent to 25,080.

Several automakers have started local production of batteries for their hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicles. Daimler AG announced last Wednesday that it has begun production of batteries for Mercedes-Benz’s plug-in hybrid vehicles. In May, Toyota Motor Corp. also started the manufacture of nickel hydride batteries for its hybrid vehicles. Additionally, BMW has installed Thai-made batteries into its plug-in hybrid vehicles, which have been produced locally since September.

Investigation of electricity prices at plug-in stations

In response to a request from plug-in station operators to allow increased rates, Thailand’s energy regulatory commission said it would investigate fair pricing of electricity supplied at stations in the country.

The electricity price in Thailand is set at 4.1 baht per kilowatt-hour from 9 am to 10 am on weekdays, while the price is down at 2.6 baht per kWh after 10 pm, according to a Saturday report by The Nation, a local newspaper.

The energy regulatory commission decided in November that it will keep the electricity prices unchanged from January to April next year to support the lives of citizens.

Energy Absolut, a local plug-in station operator, offers electricity at 50 baht per hour, 80 baht for two hours and 110 baht, three hours. The company operates 371 stations, as of Nov. 4, according to its financial statement.