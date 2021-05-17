Kao to boost sanitary goods output in China's Anhui Province

17, May. 2021

Photo by Maria Lindsey Content Creator from Pexels
Photo by Maria Lindsey Content Creator from Pexels

TOKYO, NNA - Kao Corp. will increase production of sanitary goods in Hefei, the capital of Anhui Province in eastern China, as part of efforts to meet local demand for quality products.

The Japanese consumer goods maker said last Thursday that construction of a new production facility was completed the same day on the site of Kao (Hefei) Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of its local unit Kao (China) Holding Co., following an investment of 6 billion yen (about $55 million), with operations set to start later this year.

Kao (Hefei) was established in 2011 with capital of $91.88 million and produces Merries paper diapers at its first plant with a site area of 70,000 square meters. With the completion of the new facility, its area has expanded to around 124,000 square meters, Kao said, without disclosing the production capacity.

Kao said in its medium-term management plan through fiscal 2025 that it will focus on sanitary products. In China, it produces sanitary napkins in Shanghai and paper diapers in Hefei. (NNA/Kyodo)

