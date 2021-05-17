Hexagon's innovation center in Singapore to support new smart businesses in SE Asia

17, May. 2021

Lim Boon Choon, a president of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence for Asean, Korea, India and Pacific, (L) is seen here with Niclas Kvarnstrom, Swedish Ambassador to Singapore, who graced the launch of the smart manufacturing innovation center, according to its media statement on May 12, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Hexagon)
SINGAPORE, NNA - Hexagon, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, has launched its new flagship smart manufacturing innovation centre for Southeast Asia in Singapore to support growth in industries such as electronics, medical technology and eMobility.

Run by its manufacturing intelligence division, the facility is fitted with advanced hardware and software technologies aimed at enabling an autonomous future, said the Swedish giant in a media statement.

Hexagon already has similar innovation facilities in China, USA, Japan and several European countries. It will soon expand this network to Thailand, Vietnam, India and Korea, said its statement.

Lim Boon Choon, president of Hexagon's manufacturing intelligence arm for Asean, Korea, Pacific and India, said the Singapore facility offers an environment for innovators, design engineers and manufacturers to test proof their inventions for quality, efficiency, safety and productivity while having access to Hexagon's cutting-edge smart solution portfolio.

"We are the only provider in the world with the end-to-end connected capabilities - from design, production, quality assurance, data analysis, digital twin, shop floor connectivity, to artificial intelligence and machine learning," said Lim.

He hopes the center would help move everyone towards an autonomous future "where business, industry and humanity sustainably thrive".

On the regional role of the center, Paolo Guglielmini, president of Hexagon's manufacturing intelligence division, said, "Singapore is a strategic location for Hexagon's innovation center in the Asean region, where we have seen a rapid rise of new innovations and start-ups in the region and the unfolding of 5G technologies. We look forward to supporting the application of advanced technologies and smart manufacturing to support growth in industries such as electronics, medical technology or eMobility."

Globally envisioned as Industry 4.0 or the future of production, smart manufacturing is an untapped regional resource in Asean. Since 2020, it has become one of the priority economic deliverables of the economic bloc under the chairmanship of Vietnam.

A roadmap and action plan has been developed to chart the development of smart manufacturing for the region where production is still highly labor-intensive. At the same time, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic has pushed a growing number of businesses across the region to accelerate the adoption of digital technologies.

Hexagon's Singapore facility will carry a wide range of its latest advanced Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) solutions for design engineering; Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) software for production applications; precision metrology, superior sensors, automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data management and analytics solutions.

Lim added, "More of Hexagon's pioneering and revolutionary smart technologies including the latest advanced non-contact sensors fitted on-machine, on coordinate measuring machines (CMM) as well as on laser trackers will soon be featured here."

