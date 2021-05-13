Industrial drone developer ACSL to form joint venture in India

Image by ki-kieh from Pixabay

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese drone developer Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd. will establish a joint venture to manufacture and sell drones for industrial use in India.

Tokyo-based ACSL will have a 49 percent stake in the $1 million venture with Indian local startup Aeroarc Pte. Ltd., which will own the remaining 51 percent. ACSL said the necessary procedures for the launch of ACSL India Pte. Ltd. are scheduled to be completed by June.

The new venture will be located in New Delhi and will manufacture industrial drones developed by ACSL for sale through Aeroarc's networks. Post-sale services will be undertaken by Aerodyne Group of Malaysia, which has a 49 percent stake in Aeroarc.

The cybersecurity risks associated with drone-related business operations require Indian companies to have a majority stake in a joint project with foreign businesses. Sources close to the deal said ACSL's strength in the field of security countermeasures was behind the latest decision to link up with Aeroarc.

Aeroarc was founded in June 2019 by Indian firm Arc Ventures and Aerodyne Group, a major drone services provider operating in 35 countries. Arc Ventures holds 51 percent of Aeroarc. (NNA/Kyodo)