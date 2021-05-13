Esports Technologies launches Gogawi in Thailand's booming gaming market

Gaming in Thailand is booming with millions of players contributing a billion dollars to the industry in 2020, according to research firm Newzoo. (Photo courtesy of Esports Technologies)

BANGKOK, NNA - Esports Technologies, a global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, has launched its international Gogawi wagering platform in Thailand where the gaming market is booming with millions of players.

Relaunched earlier in Japan after a recent enhancement with many new features, the platform offers viewing and betting on professional tournaments and esports matches around the world.

Thailand is the world's 19th-biggest gaming market according to research firm Newzoo.

It believes the country's 32 million gamers helped the Thai games market generate over a billion dollars last year, making it one of the highest-profile games markets in Southeast Asia.

On its Gogawi launch in Thailand, US-based Esports Technologies said in a media statement that the growing middle class and the rise of mobile-first gaming in the kingdom is expected to make it a promising new market for esports betting.

Travel restrictions and changing lifestyles caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have further fueled the surge in video games and online activities.

Supporting the growth is the government's digital economy promotion agency which aims to develop the gaming industry as a source of new jobs and economic growth.

By offering incentives and funding to Thailand-based game developers and startups, the agency hopes to increase employment as well as develop a talent pool of specialists needed to grow the industry.

In 2019, only 434,382 workers were employed by the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, and only less than half were ICT graduates, according to national statistics.

Nenin Ananbanchachai, president of Thai Game Software Industry Association, firmly believes the gaming industry is a promising segment that can generate growth for the digital economy too.

In Thailand’s urban online population, an overwhelming 95 percent of gamers play on mobile, while playing on PC and console is very prevalent too, according to Newzoo. The majority of paying gamers also spent money on in-game items or virtual goods.

On Gogawi expansion to Thailand, Aaron Speach, CEO of Esports Technologies, said, "Southeast Asia has been one of the fastest-growing regions in the esports market. We believe the increased popularity of mobile gaming paired with the strong history of betting creates a market opportunity for an esports wagering platform."

Gogawi is now available in more than 140 countries and cities. One of its key upgrades recently is the use of payment services by Apcopay, Astropay, and CoinDirect.

The platform allows traditional sports betting on the NFL, NBA, Soccer, and more than 40 other sports. It recently added casino and table games following a partnership with Spinomenal.

Last week, it announced it is accepting wagers for the most popular esports titles, such as Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft 2, Rainbow Six, Warcraft 3, King of Glory and FIFA.