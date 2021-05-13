Esports Technologies launches Gogawi in Thailand's booming gaming market

13, May. 2021

Gaming in Thailand is booming with millions of players contributing a billion dollars to the industry in 2020, according to research firm Newzoo. (Photo courtesy of Esports Technologies)
Gaming in Thailand is booming with millions of players contributing a billion dollars to the industry in 2020, according to research firm Newzoo. (Photo courtesy of Esports Technologies)

BANGKOK, NNA - Esports Technologies, a global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, has launched its international Gogawi wagering platform in Thailand where the gaming market is booming with millions of players.

Relaunched earlier in Japan after a recent enhancement with many new features, the platform offers viewing and betting on professional tournaments and esports matches around the world.

Thailand is the world's 19th-biggest gaming market according to research firm Newzoo.

It believes the country's 32 million gamers helped the Thai games market generate over a billion dollars last year, making it one of the highest-profile games markets in Southeast Asia.

On its Gogawi launch in Thailand, US-based Esports Technologies said in a media statement that the growing middle class and the rise of mobile-first gaming in the kingdom is expected to make it a promising new market for esports betting.

Travel restrictions and changing lifestyles caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have further fueled the surge in video games and online activities.

Supporting the growth is the government's digital economy promotion agency which aims to develop the gaming industry as a source of new jobs and economic growth.

By offering incentives and funding to Thailand-based game developers and startups, the agency hopes to increase employment as well as develop a talent pool of specialists needed to grow the industry.

In 2019, only 434,382 workers were employed by the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, and only less than half were ICT graduates, according to national statistics.

Nenin Ananbanchachai, president of Thai Game Software Industry Association, firmly believes the gaming industry is a promising segment that can generate growth for the digital economy too.

In Thailand’s urban online population, an overwhelming 95 percent of gamers play on mobile, while playing on PC and console is very prevalent too, according to Newzoo. The majority of paying gamers also spent money on in-game items or virtual goods.

On Gogawi expansion to Thailand, Aaron Speach, CEO of Esports Technologies, said, "Southeast Asia has been one of the fastest-growing regions in the esports market. We believe the increased popularity of mobile gaming paired with the strong history of betting creates a market opportunity for an esports wagering platform."

Gogawi is now available in more than 140 countries and cities. One of its key upgrades recently is the use of payment services by Apcopay, Astropay, and CoinDirect.

The platform allows traditional sports betting on the NFL, NBA, Soccer, and more than 40 other sports. It recently added casino and table games following a partnership with Spinomenal.

Last week, it announced it is accepting wagers for the most popular esports titles, such as Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft 2, Rainbow Six, Warcraft 3, King of Glory and FIFA.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Gaming in Thailand is booming with millions of players contributing a billion dollars to the industry in 2020, according to research firm Newzoo. (Photo courtesy of Esports Technologies)
Esports Technologies launches Gogawi in Thailand's booming gaming market

Thailand Services

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Image by 倩生 王 from Pixabay
Japanese karaoke operator to dissolve Singapore unit amid pandemic

Singapore Services

24 DAYS AGO

Founded in Singapore in 2012, Grab has grown into a household name in Southeast Asia with its superapp for hyperlocal services for ride-hailing, food delivery, payments and other financial services. (Photo courtesy of Grab)
Grab to list in New York via $40 bil. merger with Altimeter Growth

Singapore Services

28 DAYS AGO

A key finding in a SpotX study in Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and Australia found that OTT ads drive strong post-ad purchase behavior for 35 percent of OTT viewers. (NNA)
OTT ads influence spending for 35% of video viewers in SE Asia, Japan

Asia Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Indonesians are consuming much more OTT content such as movies and TV services delivered smartphones and other devices. (Antara)
Indonesia's OTT market to hit $4.4 bil. by 2027 as video viewing and gaming boom

Indonesia Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Li Yang on Unsplash
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank sets up consulting unit in China

China Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by 462634 from Pixabay
MURC joins hands with SCS-Invictus to enhance consulting in Asia

Singapore Services

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tokopedia and Afif Kusuma on Unsplash)
IPO hopes for Grab, Gojek, Tokopedia as they surge ahead, Indonesian unicorns may merge

Indonesia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Peter Nguyen on Unsplash
Job placement firm Asia to Japan opens 1st S.E. Asia unit in Singapore

Singapore Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Matthias Zomer from Pexels
Amusement center operator Round One to open its 1st outlet in China

China Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash
Japanese accounting group I-Glocal to offer payroll services in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

5 MONTHS AGO

photo by Pashminu Mansukhani from pixabay
Will Group sets up production and logistics staff unit in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay
Japan's Secom acquires 2 security firms in S.E. Asia

Malaysia Services

7 MONTHS AGO

Japanese IT service company Infocom Corp. says it has inked a deal to make an investment in Homage, a Singaporean operator of an app to match caregiving workers and users in Singapore and Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of Infocom)
Japan's Infocom invests in Singapore care job matching app operator

Singapore Services

8 MONTHS AGO

image-1599698928519.JPG
Pandemic automation forces Philippine outsourced workers to up their game

Features Philippines Services

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by zhang kaiyv from Pexels
KLab to develop Kumamon online game with Chinese firm

China Services

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash
Japan online gift service firm giftee invests in Malaysian startup AdEasy

Malaysia Services

9 MONTHS AGO

pexels-maarten-van-den-heuvel-2284166.jpg
Messaging app provider Line’s Thai food unit raises $110 million to merge with restaurant platform

Thailand Services

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash
Correct: Coronavirus spreads Thai entertainment to online platforms

Features Thailand Services

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by sergio souza on Unsplash
Nippon Koei, Singapore’s Surbana Jurong to engage in sustainable urban development

Singapore Services

10 MONTHS AGO

Robot soldier statue in Ghibli Museum, Mitaka city, Tokyo (Image by pen_ash from Pixabay)
Ghibli Park construction starts in Japan for 2022 partial opening

Japan Services

10 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

pokemon-1591427_1280.jpg
Pokemon opens Shanghai unit to capitalize on popularity in China

China Services

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Headway on Unsplash
Nihon M&A Center opens Kuala Lumpur office to promote cross-border services

Malaysia Services

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash
Coronavirus spreads Thai entertainment to online platforms

Features Thailand Services

10 MONTHS AGO

blur-bright-broadcast-broadcasting-668296.jpg
Philippine media giant ABS-CBN to retrench workers after government shutdown

Philippines Services

10 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Siam Commercial Bank)
Thailand’s commercial banks set up food business platforms to facilitate deliveries

Features Thailand Services

10 MONTHS AGO

social-media-4140959_1280.jpg
ADK Connect brings sophisticated advertising to Indonesia, Singapore in Asia expansion

Southeast Asia Services

10 MONTHS AGO