Covid-hit India scrambles for oxygen supplies as hospitals appeal for help

06, May. 2021

Relatives of Covid-19 patients wait to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Gurugram in the northern Indian state of Haryana on April 25, 2021.(PTI)
Relatives of Covid-19 patients wait to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Gurugram in the northern Indian state of Haryana on April 25, 2021.(PTI)

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA - Oxygen has become the hottest commodity in recent weeks in India where the supply of medical oxygen has run short at hospitals overwhelmed by thousands of patients in the country's horrific second wave of the pandemic.

Manufacturing companies across India have repurposed their functions to produce oxygen or stopped using industrial oxygen to help tackle the crippling crunch which has led to scores of tragic deaths as the country crossed an alarming 20-million mark of COVID-19 infections.

Lending their support are Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. which temporarily shuttered their plants to help divert oxygen used in vehicle manufacturing to medical use.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest passenger carmaker and a local unit of Japanese auto giant Suzuki Motor Corp.’, said while the company uses only a small amount of oxygen at its factories, its auto-component suppliers consume much more in their operations.

By halting production, the company can support the emergency drive to channel oxygen to save lives, it explained.

The move comes after the government banned the use of oxygen for non-medical purposes and directed liquid oxygen producers to maximize production for the government to deploy it to hospitals.

Authorities in the northern Indian state of Haryana, where Maruti Suzuki plants are located, also directed factory owners to deposit their liquid oxygen cylinders with the state administration.

Maruti Suzuki cease production on May 1 for nine days after deciding to bring forward its maintenance schedule from June.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat, also a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corp., has ceased operations in the western state of Gujarat too.

The disruption in oxygen supply for industrial use will help save lives, though it will impact on earnings of some sectors such as automobile, said ratings agency Crisil Ratings.

“The disruption in the supply of oxygen for industrial use would temporarily impact the revenues of small and mid-sized companies (which are) into metal fabrication, automotive components, shipbreaking, paper, and engineering,” said Gautam Shahi, a Crisil director.

“These typically do not have captive oxygen plants and source their requirement through merchant suppliers for operations such as welding, cutting, cleaning and chemical processes,” he said.

Crisil said setting up an air-separation plant or importing oxygen would require significant lead time and relatively prohibitive costs, so both are not viable options for small businesses.

Sushant Sarode, a Crisil associate director, believes the industrial oxygen disruption will last six to eight weeks for now. However, a prolonged pandemic crisis will curtail supply to industries for a much longer period and exacerbate downside risks for the affected sectors.

He cautioned, “The impact will be greater for companies in Maharashtra, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, where medical oxygen demand has increased multiple times due to high COVID-19 caseloads.”

The unstoppable surge of the second wave fueled by mutant strains has wreaked widespread havoc with daily infections hitting a record 300,000 last week before soaring to more than 382,300 this week.

Deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours, reported the country on Wednesday morning.

India has been scrambling to meet the surging demand for medical oxygen with many hospitals, especially in the national capital region of Delhi, reporting how severe shortages have claimed many lives.

According to recent government reports, the daily consumption of medical oxygen jumped from 1,000 metric tons (MT) in pre-COVID days to almost 3,000 MT around mid-September because of the pandemic last year. It has since skyrocketed to 7,000 MT earlier this year.

With the rude arrival of the second wave, the country ramped up capacity to 9,103 MT as of April 24, with the help of private and public steel plants, industries, oxygen manufacturers as well as the mandated diversion of oxygen from non-essential activities.

While the government insists that it has enough capacity to meet demand and plans to import liquid oxygen, the timely delivery of oxygen to hospitals across the country has been hampered by massive logistical issues to transport and store oxygen properly.

It is produced mainly in eastern and central India, far-flung from COVID hotspots like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh which need it most.

In a press conference last week, Piyush Goyal, additional secretary in home affairs ministry, said, “Don't worry, don't panic. We have enough stock of oxygen. The issue is transportation. Transportation is a major challenge which we are trying to resolve by active involvement of all stakeholders."

"We are trying to resolve the issue of oxygen transportation from the producing states to high-demand areas," Goyal said.

He said liquid medical oxygen needs to be transported in special cryogenic tankers, which are in short supply in the country. So, nitrogen and argon tankers have to be converted to carry out the task.

The government has called for a tender to import of 50,000 MT of medical oxygen. It has also accepted supply from 40 countries such as Singapore, Japan and America.

The country’s major ports have waived-off all charges for ships carrying oxygen and oxygen-related equipment and giving them berthing priority.

Ravi Malik, chief managing director of Radix Healthcare, a Delhi-based hospital treating COVID-19 patients, told NNA over the phone that hospitals have continued to face severe shortages.

“We are not getting timely supply of oxygen. It will lead to massive problems if cases continue to increase,” he said.

Politicians and observers said issues affecting the production and delivery of medical oxygen have exposed flaws in the country's health system and its pandemic preparedness.

“Despite administrations trying to do their best to supply medical oxygen, demand overtook the supply, making its availability inadequate during the pandemic times,” said a report by researchers at Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Visakhapatnam, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

However, what is more worrying is that the pace of vaccinations in India and across some of the worst-hit states have slowed down in recent weeks as vaccine supplies fell, said Crisil.

India, the third-largest producer of drugs in the world, supplies nearly 60 percent of the global demand for vaccines, but is now facing shortages at home.

Vaccination is seen as an effective weapon against the deadly virus, but only 2 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people has been fully inoculated with two doses as of May 2, according to Our World in Data. Almost 9.2 percent has received their first dose.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Relatives of Covid-19 patients wait to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Gurugram in the northern Indian state of Haryana on April 25, 2021.(PTI)
Covid-hit India scrambles for oxygen supplies as hospitals appeal for help

India Health

1 MINUTE

Photo by Leohoho on Unsplash
Menicon group forms Shanghai unit for animal medical care business

China Health

9 DAYS AGO

Halodoc platform allows customers across Indonesia to have live consultations with more than 20,000 licensed doctors across the archipelago at any time. The healthtech company has received $80 million in a new funding round. (Photo courtesy of Halodoc)
Novo joins other investors in $80 mil. funding for Indonesia's healthtech Halodoc

Indonesia Health

10 DAYS AGO

An image of a new plant in Suzhou（Photo courtesy of Santen Pharmaceutical Co. )
Santen Pharmaceutical starts construction of new plant in China

China Health

13 DAYS AGO

Lotus Pharmaceutical, a Taiwan-based specialty generic manufacturer, offers its capacity to customers around the world for contract manufacturing and contract development at its production facility in Nantou, Taiwan. It has formed a strategic partnership with Thailand’s state-controlled oil firm PTT to tap into Southeast Asia's pharmacy market. (Photo courtesy of Lotus Pharmaceutical)
Thailand’s PTT invests $50 mil. in Taiwan’s Lotus for SE Asian pharma growth

Taiwan Health

15 DAYS AGO

As the COVID-19 pandemic places unprecedented demand on science to deliver solutions, Sanofi scientists are working harder than ever before to develop medicines that improve the lives of people living with disease. The company will build a cutting-edge plant in Singapore to produce vaccines. (Photo courtesy of Sanofi)
Sanofi to invest $478 mil. in vaccine plant in Singapore

Singapore Health

22 DAYS AGO

Photo shows a warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd. in which Toyota Tsusho Corp. recently made investment. (Photo courtesy of Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd.)
Toyota Tsusho invests in Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites

India Health

23 DAYS AGO

Supreme Pharmatech will be producing liposomal ingredients to boost the efficacy of health supplements under the guidance of its research head, Professor Marcel R. Mozafari, a renowned expert in liposomal nanotechnology. (Photo: Supreme Pharmatech)
Thailand’s Supreme Pharmatech goes big on liposomal supplements, overseas expansion

Thailand Health

1 MONTH AGO

Founding members of digital health-tech startup MFine. (From left) Arjun Choudhary, Prasad Kompalli, Ashutosh Lawania and Ajit Narayanan. The startup recently announced $16 million of funding from investors including Heritas Capital, a Singapore-based private equity and venture capital investment firm. (Photo courtesy of MFine)
Indian health-tech startups get booster shots from investors, customer shift

India Health

3 MONTHS AGO

This photo for illustrative purposes shows a CT scan room at NURA, a medical screening center to be opened by Fujifilm Corp. on Feb. 4, 2021, in Bengaluru, southern India. (Photo courtesy of Fujifilm)
Japan's Fujifilm to open cancer screening center in southern India

India Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows a reagent kit for detecting COVID-19 developed by Shimadzu Corp. (Photo courtesy of Shimadzu)
Shimadzu to begin exporting reagent kits for COVID-19 detection

Singapore Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Workers pack the newly-manufactured syringes at Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices factory in India. The company plans to expand manufacturing capacity to as much as one billion units in the second quarter in 2021 from the current 700 million units of auto-disable syringes. (Photo courtesy of Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices)
India eyes multi-billion COVID-19 vaccine market, related businesses

India Health

4 MONTHS AGO

Fujifilm Yuwa Medical Products Vietnam Co. in Binh Duong Province(Photo courtesy of Fujifilm Corp.)
Japan's Fujifilm to make coronavirus antigen testing kits in Vietnam

Vietnam Health

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels
Menicon group firm sets up contact lens manufacturing unit in China

China Health

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by truthseeker08 from Pixabay
Eisai, China's JD Heath form JV, eye dementia service platform

China Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows a general view of DYM Health Check-Up Clinic operated by DYM Medical Service Co. (Photo courtesy of DYM Medical Service)
Japanese clinic operator's Thai arm teams with Bangkok hospital

Thailand Health

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels
Prestige starts medical support for Japanese expats in Thailand

Thailand Health

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash
Japanese drug maker ASKA to buy 24.9% share in Vietnam’s Hataphar

Vietnam Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Fitsum Admasu on Unsplash
India’s Reliance Industries acquires local pharma business for $83 mil.

India Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Chris McLay on Unsplash
Australian state declares coronavirus "state of disaster"

Australia Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan sees record new daily coronavirus cases for 2nd day in row

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Jeyaratnam Caniceus from Pixabay
India's coronavirus cases surpass 1.5 million mark

India Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Osaka (Photo by Xavier L. on Unsplash)
Japan's daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 1st time

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jusdevoyage on Unsplash
Japan sees single-day record of 982 coronavirus cases

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Swab sample is collected from a taxi driver by a medical professional for Covid-19 test at a makeshift testing station in a parking ramp on July 24, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong tightens social distancing to curb record coronavirus cases

Hong Kong Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

vietnam-4968181_1280.jpg
Vietnam reports 1st locally transmitted coronavirus case in 3 months

Vietnam Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay
Medical gear maker Nipro buys Indian dialysis facility operator D.med Medical Service

India Health

10 MONTHS AGO