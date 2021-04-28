Halton's smart kitchen ventilation to be installed in Thai establishments

28, Apr. 2021

Halton's on-demand ventilation solution includes services for maintenance and constant remote monitoring and data analytics. This helps commercial kitchens to make significant savings in energy bills. (Photo courtesy of Halton)
Halton's on-demand ventilation solution includes services for maintenance and constant remote monitoring and data analytics. This helps commercial kitchens to make significant savings in energy bills. (Photo courtesy of Halton)

By Chalermlapvoraboon Valaiporn

BANGKOK, NNA - This smart ventilation system can help restaurants cut down their energy bill and carbon footprint significantly.

Thailand’s Allied Metals (Thailand) Co. will install a demand-controlled ventilation system at some commercial kitchens in hotels and restaurants across the country under a 2.5-million-baht (nearly $80,000) deal with the Halton Group of Finland.

The major kitchen equipment supplier will undertake the task of setting up Halton's M.A.R.V.E.L ventilation system from August.

Connected via IoT, the system helps ensure continuous ventilation when needed and also calculates predictable expenses during maintenance, according to Halton's press release.

Designed for professional kitchens, the system automatically controls ventilation based on the scale of cooking activity by utilizing sensors and artificial intelligence, said Georges Gaspar, a director of Halton Foodservice.

Halton claims that the system can increase energy savings by about 50 percent depending on the scale and type of kitchen operation.

The system comes with a maintenance service and smart digital services such as round-the-clock remote monitoring and data analytics.

Prim Jitcharoongphorn, managing director of Allied Metals, said, "With this wonderful program from Halton, our clients are able to manage their operating cost more efficiently without a large investment. This pay-as-you-go model enables our clients to only pay what they consume."

"The beauty of being able to turn capital expenditure into operational expenditure allows the capital to be invested elsewhere. The Halton offer includes maintenance service which is most essential to keep all expenses predictable,” he added.

According to Halton, commercial kitchens consume about 2.5 times more energy per building area than any other commercial space. About 30 percent of the consumption is taken up by heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC).

Waranyoo Ponseprot, Halton Group’s head of its representative office in Thailand, told NNA its solution efficiently cuts down any unnecessary running of exhaust fans.

It is estimated that an average-sized commercial kitchen can reduce exhaust by 65 percent and help save 2 million baht (over $63,000) annually, Waranyoo said.

About 4,000 M.A.R.V.E.L systems have been installed in hotels and other facilities throughout the world in the past 10 years, said Halton.

They include Royal Park Hotel and Hitotsubashi Junior High School in Tokyo, Mandarin Oriental hotel in Singapore, JW Marriott hotel in Hangzhou, China, and IKEA store in Seoul, South Korea, Waranyoo added.

Halton Group is a global technology leader in indoor air solutions for commercial and public premises, workspaces, healthcare institutions and laboratories, professional kitchens, and ships.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Halton's on-demand ventilation solution includes services for maintenance and constant remote monitoring and data analytics. This helps commercial kitchens to make significant savings in energy bills. (Photo courtesy of Halton)
Halton's smart kitchen ventilation to be installed in Thai establishments

Thailand Equipment

1 MINUTE

Photo by Laurel and Michael Evans on Unspl
Japanese engineering firm Taikisha taking over Indian clean room panel maker

India Equipment

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Francesca Tosolini on Unsplash
Japanese housing equipment maker Hashimoto Sogyo opens Thai sales unit

Thailand Equipment

9 MONTHS AGO

ABB Power Products and Systems India's plant in Vadodara, Gujarat state. (Photo courtesy of Hitachi Ltd.)
Hitachi wins order of transformers for 400 locomotives in India

India Equipment

10 MONTHS AGO

Ricoh Manufacturing (China) Ltd. (Photo courtesy of Ricoh)
Ricoh to start office equipment production hub in Dongguan, China

China Equipment

10 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Keppel Data Centres Holding Pte. Ltd.,)
Mitsubishi Heavy, Keppel collaborate in hydrogen power generation for data centers in Singapore

Singapore Equipment

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash
Japanese wireless gear maker Icom to open Asia sales hub in Vietnam

Southeast Asia Equipment

11 MONTHS AGO

frozen-food-1336013_1280.jpg
Japan’s Sanden Retail Systems gears up cold chain equipment sales in Philippines

Philippines Equipment

11 MONTHS AGO

javier-matheu-AHDeiqdiC7Q-unsplash.jpg
4 Malaysian, U.S. firms join hands to supply medical air ventilators globally

Malaysia Equipment

11 MONTHS AGO

Public housings in Singapore (Photo courtesy of Hitachi)
Hitachi lands its largest elevator order in Singapore

Singapore Equipment

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash
Dutch healthcare equipment giant Philips to invest up to $40 mil. in India production, R&D: report

India Equipment

12 MONTHS AGO

Photo by who?du!nelson on Unsplash
Nippon Antenna to take over China arm of Taiwan peer Wha Yu Industrial

China Equipment

12 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ajay Pal Singh Atwal on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries launches Indonesia unit to expand infrastructure business

Indonesia Equipment

16, Apr. 2020

Photo by Soonios Pro from Pexels
Japanese machine vision system firm ViSCO Technologies to open Malaysian sales office

Malaysia Equipment

16, Mar. 2020

robot-3007905_1280.jpg
Yamaha Motor opens Southeast Asian robotics business hub near Bangkok

Thailand Equipment

16, Mar. 2020

DSCN1017.JPG
Toshiba wins energy storage deal for Bangladesh railway project

Bangladesh Equipment

12, Mar. 2020

ssssssssss.jpg
Tokyo Gas subsidiary offers energy-saving boiler power management in Indonesia

Indonesia Equipment

27, Feb. 2020

diana-parkhouse--HpgebSN_OI-unsplash.jpg
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Indonesian univ. to develop clean energy technologies

Indonesia Equipment

31, Jan. 2020

Workers at Shimadzu Philippines Manufacturing Inc.'s factory in Cavite Province, south of Manila on Nov. 22, 2019. (NNA)
Shimadzu ramping up PCB output in Philippines to boost competitiveness in equipment

Philippines Equipment

28, Jan. 2020

H1 Tower (Photo courtesy of Hitachi)
Hitachi completes elevator test tower at world’s highest level in Guangzhou, China

China Equipment

17, Jan. 2020

Image by David Mark from Pixabay
Ricoh to launch digital printer plant in China in April

China Equipment

10, Jan. 2020

Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay
ATM Japan joins Indonesian firm to serve growing local demand

Indonesia Equipment

18, Dec. 2019

close-up-of-telephone-booth-257736.jpg
Panasonic to open its 4th wiring gear factory in India

India Equipment

18, Dec. 2019

Photo by Troy Bridges on Unsplash
Japan’s Kandenko to buy 40% stake in Philippine engineering firm PHPC

Philippines Equipment

11, Dec. 2019

infrastructure.jpg
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries opens Yangon office, eyeing power generator demand

Myanmar Equipment

05, Dec. 2019

201809_cashify_fintech_metro_Delhi.jpg
Hitachi Omron aims to double ATM shipments in India by 2021

India Equipment

02, Dec. 2019

image-1575023149494.jpg
Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China

China Equipment

29, Nov. 2019