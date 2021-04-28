Halton's smart kitchen ventilation to be installed in Thai establishments

Halton's on-demand ventilation solution includes services for maintenance and constant remote monitoring and data analytics. This helps commercial kitchens to make significant savings in energy bills. (Photo courtesy of Halton)

By Chalermlapvoraboon Valaiporn

BANGKOK, NNA - This smart ventilation system can help restaurants cut down their energy bill and carbon footprint significantly.

Thailand’s Allied Metals (Thailand) Co. will install a demand-controlled ventilation system at some commercial kitchens in hotels and restaurants across the country under a 2.5-million-baht (nearly $80,000) deal with the Halton Group of Finland.

The major kitchen equipment supplier will undertake the task of setting up Halton's M.A.R.V.E.L ventilation system from August.

Connected via IoT, the system helps ensure continuous ventilation when needed and also calculates predictable expenses during maintenance, according to Halton's press release.

Designed for professional kitchens, the system automatically controls ventilation based on the scale of cooking activity by utilizing sensors and artificial intelligence, said Georges Gaspar, a director of Halton Foodservice.

Halton claims that the system can increase energy savings by about 50 percent depending on the scale and type of kitchen operation.

The system comes with a maintenance service and smart digital services such as round-the-clock remote monitoring and data analytics.

Prim Jitcharoongphorn, managing director of Allied Metals, said, "With this wonderful program from Halton, our clients are able to manage their operating cost more efficiently without a large investment. This pay-as-you-go model enables our clients to only pay what they consume."

"The beauty of being able to turn capital expenditure into operational expenditure allows the capital to be invested elsewhere. The Halton offer includes maintenance service which is most essential to keep all expenses predictable,” he added.

According to Halton, commercial kitchens consume about 2.5 times more energy per building area than any other commercial space. About 30 percent of the consumption is taken up by heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC).

Waranyoo Ponseprot, Halton Group’s head of its representative office in Thailand, told NNA its solution efficiently cuts down any unnecessary running of exhaust fans.

It is estimated that an average-sized commercial kitchen can reduce exhaust by 65 percent and help save 2 million baht (over $63,000) annually, Waranyoo said.

About 4,000 M.A.R.V.E.L systems have been installed in hotels and other facilities throughout the world in the past 10 years, said Halton.

They include Royal Park Hotel and Hitotsubashi Junior High School in Tokyo, Mandarin Oriental hotel in Singapore, JW Marriott hotel in Hangzhou, China, and IKEA store in Seoul, South Korea, Waranyoo added.

Halton Group is a global technology leader in indoor air solutions for commercial and public premises, workspaces, healthcare institutions and laboratories, professional kitchens, and ships.