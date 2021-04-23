Santen Pharmaceutical starts construction of new plant in China

An image of a new plant in Suzhou（Photo courtesy of Santen Pharmaceutical Co. )

TOKYO, NNA - Santen Pharmaceutical Co. has launched construction of a new plant in Suzhou in the eastern Chinese coastal province of Jiangsu to boost the production capacity of prescription eye-drops in anticipation of greater demand from the globally aging population.

Santen conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for the plant at an industrial park in Suzhou on Thursday, with operations gradually beginning from 2025, according to the Osaka-based company.

The plant, with a total floor area of 126,000 square meters, will be capable of producing about 840 million vials of prescription ophthalmic solutions a year in terms of a 5-milliliter eye-drop bottle.

Santen, which has two domestic plants, opened a plant in Suzhou in 2007 as its first plant in China. The total capacity of the three plants adds up to some 400 million vials per year. (NNA/Kyodo)