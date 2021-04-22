Kubota Construction signs sewage deal in Cambodian capital

Akitaka Seto (R), general manager of Kubota Construction Co.'s Tokyo office, and Cambodian Ambassador to Japan Ung Rachana at a signing ceremony in Tokyo on April 20, 2021, for a sewage plant project in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. (Photo courtesy of Kubota Corp.)

TOKYO, NNA - Kubota Construction Co. has received a 2.34 billion yen ($21.7 million) order from the Phnom Penh metropolitan government to build the first sewage plant in the Cambodian capital.

The Osaka-based Kubota Construction, a wholly owned subsidiary of major farm machinery maker Kubota Corp., announced Wednesday it will carry out the sewage project with Metawater Co., a designer and builder of sewage systems in Tokyo.

Akitaka Seto, general manager of Kubota Construction's Tokyo branch office, signed the deal with Cambodian Ambassador to Japan Ung Rachana in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The project will be implemented as part of grant aid from the Japanese government to facilitate infrastructure development in the Southeast Asian country, Kubota Construction said.

The project will see a sewage plant with a daily capacity of 5,000 cubic meters constructed at the badly-polluted Lake Choeung Ek. A 1.9-kilometer water pipe will also be laid.

The facility will be equipped with a pre-treated trickling filter, an energy-efficient and maintenance-friendly product developed by Metawater for developing countries.

Construction will begin next month, and the sewage plant is scheduled for completion in November 2023, Kubota Construction said. (NNA/Kyodo)