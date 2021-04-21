Thailand’s PTT invests $50 mil. in Taiwan’s Lotus for SE Asian pharma growth

21, Apr. 2021

Lotus Pharmaceutical, a Taiwan-based specialty generic manufacturer, offers its capacity to customers around the world for contract manufacturing and contract development at its production facility in Nantou, Taiwan. It has formed a strategic partnership with Thailand’s state-controlled oil firm PTT to tap into Southeast Asia's pharmacy market. (Photo courtesy of Lotus Pharmaceutical)
Lotus Pharmaceutical, a Taiwan-based specialty generic manufacturer, offers its capacity to customers around the world for contract manufacturing and contract development at its production facility in Nantou, Taiwan. It has formed a strategic partnership with Thailand’s state-controlled oil firm PTT to tap into Southeast Asia's pharmacy market. (Photo courtesy of Lotus Pharmaceutical)

By Gloria Cho

TAIPEI, NNA - Innobic (Asia) will invest $50 million for a 6.7 percent stake in Taiwan's Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. to forge a partnership to target the fast-growing Southeast Asian pharmacy market.

Innobic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Thailand's state-owned oil and gas company PTT, will buy over 17 million newly issued Lotus shares at $2.87 each.

Expected to be completed by this week, the transaction will be done through Innobic LL Holding Co., which was established recently under Innobic (Asia) to operate as the pharmaceutical and life science arm of PTT, Lotus said in a statement on April 19.

The ASEAN bloc of 10-member countries is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical markets in the world.

Its pharmaceutical manufacturing industry will grow by 12.8 percent annually with a total addressable market cap of $148.3 billion over 2021-2027, driven by increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, growing geriatric population, high investment in research and development, and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to market research firm Kenneth Research.

Lotus will bring to its alliance with PTT its wide-ranging portfolio and strong pipeline in the region, R&D capabilities, pharma industry knowledge, supply chain and manufacturing as well as its global network of partners.

On the other hand, Innobic and PTT will complement its partner with its solid market access, local knowledge and potential commercial network, said the statement when highlighting their multifarious strengths.

"Both parties are committed to further collaboration to provide patients better access to high quality medicines across the region," said the statement.

Lotus CEO Petar Vazharov said the company has been actively expanding its Asian business from its traditional stronghold in Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia since early 2020.

Last year, it consolidated its Southeast Asia businesses and product portfolio of Alvogen as it established footprints in Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Vietnam.

He said, "We believe Southeast Asia is a very attractive region due to a higher growth outlook and is far less crowded compared to, for example, China. Thailand, as an example, is the 5th largest pharmaceutical market in Asia, after China, Japan, India and South Korea. However, without a solid local partner, market access is extremely challenging. PTT Group shares the same strategic vision as Lotus. Jointly we are looking forward to building a stronghold in Thailand and beyond, similar to what we have done in Taiwan and South Korea.”

Buranin Rattanasombat, senior executive vice president of downstream business group alignment of PTT and chairman of Innobic (Asia), said the PTT Group has continuously expanded its business value-chain to cater to the changing demands of a diversified and broader customer base.

"With the rising concern on the importance of the healthcare eco-system, it has become a part of our Innobic (Asia) strategy to promote innovative medicines in Thailand and Southeast Asia to improve patient’s access to more affordable medicines with quality," he said.

A Lotus spokeswoman told NNA that the partnership's initial key focus would be oncology.

In the first quarter of this year, Lotus's revenue soared 63.4 percent to NT$3.3 billion compared to a year ago. This was driven by increasing sales of its cancer-related pain medicine which generated NT$1.2 billion, according to Lotus.

According to The Cancer Atlas, Lung, breast, and colorectal cancers are common in South, East and Southeast Asia, in addition to liver and stomach cancers, which are associated with infection.

Founded in 1966, Lotus is the largest pharmaceutical manufacturer in Taiwan by revenue today. It became a subsidiary of Alvogen Group which acquired 67 percent stake in Lotus in 2014.

With R&D and manufacturing platforms in Taiwan and South Korea, its wide portfolio covers generic drugs for fields such as oncology, cardiology, nephrology and central nervous system disorders. Lotus has operations in Thailand, Vietnam, China, India, and Singapore too.

PTT, which also has retail and F & B businesses, is the largest public-listed conglomerate in Thailand which is majority owned by the Ministry of Finance Thailand. It is the only company from Thailand listed in Fortune Global 500.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Lotus Pharmaceutical, a Taiwan-based specialty generic manufacturer, offers its capacity to customers around the world for contract manufacturing and contract development at its production facility in Nantou, Taiwan. It has formed a strategic partnership with Thailand’s state-controlled oil firm PTT to tap into Southeast Asia's pharmacy market. (Photo courtesy of Lotus Pharmaceutical)
Thailand’s PTT invests $50 mil. in Taiwan’s Lotus for SE Asian pharma growth

Taiwan Health

1 MINUTE

As the COVID-19 pandemic places unprecedented demand on science to deliver solutions, Sanofi scientists are working harder than ever before to develop medicines that improve the lives of people living with disease. The company will build a cutting-edge plant in Singapore to produce vaccines. (Photo courtesy of Sanofi)
Sanofi to invest $478 mil. in vaccine plant in Singapore

Singapore Health

7 DAYS AGO

Photo shows a warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd. in which Toyota Tsusho Corp. recently made investment. (Photo courtesy of Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd.)
Toyota Tsusho invests in Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites

India Health

8 DAYS AGO

Supreme Pharmatech will be producing liposomal ingredients to boost the efficacy of health supplements under the guidance of its research head, Professor Marcel R. Mozafari, a renowned expert in liposomal nanotechnology. (Photo: Supreme Pharmatech)
Thailand’s Supreme Pharmatech goes big on liposomal supplements, overseas expansion

Thailand Health

27 DAYS AGO

Founding members of digital health-tech startup MFine. (From left) Arjun Choudhary, Prasad Kompalli, Ashutosh Lawania and Ajit Narayanan. The startup recently announced $16 million of funding from investors including Heritas Capital, a Singapore-based private equity and venture capital investment firm. (Photo courtesy of MFine)
Indian health-tech startups get booster shots from investors, customer shift

India Health

2 MONTHS AGO

This photo for illustrative purposes shows a CT scan room at NURA, a medical screening center to be opened by Fujifilm Corp. on Feb. 4, 2021, in Bengaluru, southern India. (Photo courtesy of Fujifilm)
Japan's Fujifilm to open cancer screening center in southern India

India Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows a reagent kit for detecting COVID-19 developed by Shimadzu Corp. (Photo courtesy of Shimadzu)
Shimadzu to begin exporting reagent kits for COVID-19 detection

Singapore Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Workers pack the newly-manufactured syringes at Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices factory in India. The company plans to expand manufacturing capacity to as much as one billion units in the second quarter in 2021 from the current 700 million units of auto-disable syringes. (Photo courtesy of Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices)
India eyes multi-billion COVID-19 vaccine market, related businesses

India Health

4 MONTHS AGO

Fujifilm Yuwa Medical Products Vietnam Co. in Binh Duong Province(Photo courtesy of Fujifilm Corp.)
Japan's Fujifilm to make coronavirus antigen testing kits in Vietnam

Vietnam Health

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels
Menicon group firm sets up contact lens manufacturing unit in China

China Health

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by truthseeker08 from Pixabay
Eisai, China's JD Heath form JV, eye dementia service platform

China Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows a general view of DYM Health Check-Up Clinic operated by DYM Medical Service Co. (Photo courtesy of DYM Medical Service)
Japanese clinic operator's Thai arm teams with Bangkok hospital

Thailand Health

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels
Prestige starts medical support for Japanese expats in Thailand

Thailand Health

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash
Japanese drug maker ASKA to buy 24.9% share in Vietnam’s Hataphar

Vietnam Health

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Fitsum Admasu on Unsplash
India’s Reliance Industries acquires local pharma business for $83 mil.

India Health

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Chris McLay on Unsplash
Australian state declares coronavirus "state of disaster"

Australia Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan sees record new daily coronavirus cases for 2nd day in row

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Jeyaratnam Caniceus from Pixabay
India's coronavirus cases surpass 1.5 million mark

India Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Osaka (Photo by Xavier L. on Unsplash)
Japan's daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 1st time

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jusdevoyage on Unsplash
Japan sees single-day record of 982 coronavirus cases

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Swab sample is collected from a taxi driver by a medical professional for Covid-19 test at a makeshift testing station in a parking ramp on July 24, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong tightens social distancing to curb record coronavirus cases

Hong Kong Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

vietnam-4968181_1280.jpg
Vietnam reports 1st locally transmitted coronavirus case in 3 months

Vietnam Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay
Medical gear maker Nipro buys Indian dialysis facility operator D.med Medical Service

India Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Racegoers wearing masks at Sha Tin Racecourse on July 12, 2020 in Hong Kong. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong reports record coronavirus case, no sign of receding

Hong Kong Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Yannes Kiefer on Unsplash
Philippine capital may return to strict lockdown if coronavirus continues to surge

Philippines Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks at a meeting of a panel of experts tasked with monitoring the coronavirus situation in the Japanese capital held at the metropolitan government's headquarters on July 15, 2020. Tokyo raised its coronavirus warning to the highest of four levels later in the day following a surge in the number of new infections. (Kyodo)
Tokyo raises coronavirus alert level to highest as infections resurge

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

U.S. Marine Corps Air Station
Japan urges U.S. to stem virus outbreaks on military bases

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image