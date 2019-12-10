Asahi Kasei gets Indonesia's halal certification for food, pharma ingredients

Photo by Niko Lienata on Unsplash JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Asahi Kasei Corp. has obtained halal certification for microcrystalline cellulose used for food and pharmaceutical products from an Indonesian authority.

The products under the Ceolus and Celphere brands, which are used as pharmaceutical excipients and food stabilizers, have been certified amid growing inquiries about halal products in line with global Muslim population growth and halal market expansion, the Tokyo-based firm said last Thursday.

Microcrystalline cellulose is made from highly purified pulps extracted from fiber plants through depolymerization and drying and is widely used in cosmetics.

The world’s most populous Muslim nation in Southeast Asia made halal-labeling mandatory on all types of products and services in stages from mid-October.

In its attempt to get the accreditation from the Assessment Institute for Foods, Drugs and Cosmetics of the Indonesian Council of Ulama (MUI), an official body authorizing halal, the Japanese chemical maker adopted a new quality control system at factories across the globe to comply with standards permissible under Islamic law, it said in a statement.

The company also trained its workers and those at relevant third parties in better understanding of Islam and halal culture, the statement said.

MUI cooperates with authorities in other Muslim countries in halal certification for mutual recognition of accredited products around the world.