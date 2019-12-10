Toyota offers mobile app to grow in Indonesia, become more digitized overall

mToyota app

JAKARTA, NNA – Toyota Motor Corp. has introduced mTOYOTA mobile app in Indonesia to expand in Southeast Asia’s largest country and increase digital services in general.

PT Toyota-Astra Motor, an Indonesian sales arm of the global carmaker, launched the app last Thursday to help customers in a country with relatively high internet penetration, the company said in a statement.

Toyota-Astra Motor will make the Android and iOS app, a reinvention of one released 10 years ago, available in Indonesia. Internet penetration in Indonesia has grown to reach 264.16 million people last year, according to the Indonesian Internet Service Providers Association.

"To be able to keep abreast of trends in the digital world and amid increasingly fierce competition, a new digital approach is needed to increase engagement and experience for customers through easy access," said Yoshihiro Nakata, president director of PT Toyota-Astra Motor, sales arm in Indonesia.

Toyota Motor had committed in 2018 to increase internet-based services for customers and potential customers.

“If new, locally rooted mobility services are developed and provided for each region, Toyota's sales network will become an irreplaceable entity for such regions,” said Toyota President Akio Toyoda in a press release.

The Indonesian sales arm has approached customers before with social media, YouTube and a voice-activated service called Toyota Interactive Virtual Assistant TARRA. The voice aide answers questions about Toyota and its services.

The mTOYOTA app can remind customers when they need to renew licenses. It also comes with a panic button for on-road emergencies and a feature for customers to arrange vehicle trades. People who don’t own Toyota cars can use the app to look into credit for buying one.

App-based information should help generate new business to Toyota, said Anton Jimmi Suwandy marketing director of the Indonesian sales arm. Indonesians already check out the company a lot online, Suwandy said. In October, he said, website page views reached five million.

Toyota branches in Europe, Iraq, Oman and the United States also offer the app.