Japanese karaoke operator to dissolve Singapore unit amid pandemic

Image by 倩生 王 from Pixabay

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese karaoke chain operator Koshidaka Holdings Co. has decided to dissolve and liquidate its Singapore unit running "Karaoke Manekineko" shops amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Koshidaka Singapore Pte. Ltd., which operated 11 karaoke shops at its peak in the city-state, has suspended all operations due to government COVID-19 restrictions since March 2020 and has no prospect of restarting, the Tokyo-based company said Friday.

Koshidaka International Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based intermediate holding company owning the local unit, will continue its karaoke business in other Southeast Asian countries -- Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, the Japanese company said.

Its shops in Malaysia are open while those in Indonesia and Thailand are temporarily closed, according to a Koshidaka Holdings spokesman.

"We would like to consider locating a store again in Singapore if there is an opportunity after the novel coronavirus pandemic has ended," the spokesman told NNA. (NNA/Kyodo)