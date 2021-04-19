Japanese karaoke operator to dissolve Singapore unit amid pandemic

19, Apr. 2021

Image by 倩生 王 from Pixabay
Image by 倩生 王 from Pixabay

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese karaoke chain operator Koshidaka Holdings Co. has decided to dissolve and liquidate its Singapore unit running "Karaoke Manekineko" shops amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Koshidaka Singapore Pte. Ltd., which operated 11 karaoke shops at its peak in the city-state, has suspended all operations due to government COVID-19 restrictions since March 2020 and has no prospect of restarting, the Tokyo-based company said Friday.

Koshidaka International Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based intermediate holding company owning the local unit, will continue its karaoke business in other Southeast Asian countries -- Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, the Japanese company said.

Its shops in Malaysia are open while those in Indonesia and Thailand are temporarily closed, according to a Koshidaka Holdings spokesman.

"We would like to consider locating a store again in Singapore if there is an opportunity after the novel coronavirus pandemic has ended," the spokesman told NNA. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by 倩生 王 from Pixabay
Japanese karaoke operator to dissolve Singapore unit amid pandemic

Singapore Services

42 MINUTES AGO

Founded in Singapore in 2012, Grab has grown into a household name in Southeast Asia with its superapp for hyperlocal services for ride-hailing, food delivery, payments and other financial services. (Photo courtesy of Grab)
Grab to list in New York via $40 bil. merger with Altimeter Growth

Singapore Services

4 DAYS AGO

A key finding in a SpotX study in Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and Australia found that OTT ads drive strong post-ad purchase behavior for 35 percent of OTT viewers. (NNA)
OTT ads influence spending for 35% of video viewers in SE Asia, Japan

Asia Services

24 DAYS AGO

Indonesians are consuming much more OTT content such as movies and TV services delivered smartphones and other devices. (Antara)
Indonesia's OTT market to hit $4.4 bil. by 2027 as video viewing and gaming boom

Indonesia Services

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Li Yang on Unsplash
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank sets up consulting unit in China

China Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by 462634 from Pixabay
MURC joins hands with SCS-Invictus to enhance consulting in Asia

Singapore Services

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tokopedia and Afif Kusuma on Unsplash)
IPO hopes for Grab, Gojek, Tokopedia as they surge ahead, Indonesian unicorns may merge

Indonesia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Peter Nguyen on Unsplash
Job placement firm Asia to Japan opens 1st S.E. Asia unit in Singapore

Singapore Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Matthias Zomer from Pexels
Amusement center operator Round One to open its 1st outlet in China

China Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash
Japanese accounting group I-Glocal to offer payroll services in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

4 MONTHS AGO

photo by Pashminu Mansukhani from pixabay
Will Group sets up production and logistics staff unit in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay
Japan's Secom acquires 2 security firms in S.E. Asia

Malaysia Services

6 MONTHS AGO

Japanese IT service company Infocom Corp. says it has inked a deal to make an investment in Homage, a Singaporean operator of an app to match caregiving workers and users in Singapore and Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of Infocom)
Japan's Infocom invests in Singapore care job matching app operator

Singapore Services

7 MONTHS AGO

image-1599698928519.JPG
Pandemic automation forces Philippine outsourced workers to up their game

Features Philippines Services

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by zhang kaiyv from Pexels
KLab to develop Kumamon online game with Chinese firm

China Services

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash
Japan online gift service firm giftee invests in Malaysian startup AdEasy

Malaysia Services

9 MONTHS AGO

pexels-maarten-van-den-heuvel-2284166.jpg
Messaging app provider Line’s Thai food unit raises $110 million to merge with restaurant platform

Thailand Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash
Correct: Coronavirus spreads Thai entertainment to online platforms

Features Thailand Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by sergio souza on Unsplash
Nippon Koei, Singapore’s Surbana Jurong to engage in sustainable urban development

Singapore Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Robot soldier statue in Ghibli Museum, Mitaka city, Tokyo (Image by pen_ash from Pixabay)
Ghibli Park construction starts in Japan for 2022 partial opening

Japan Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

pokemon-1591427_1280.jpg
Pokemon opens Shanghai unit to capitalize on popularity in China

China Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Headway on Unsplash
Nihon M&A Center opens Kuala Lumpur office to promote cross-border services

Malaysia Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash
Coronavirus spreads Thai entertainment to online platforms

Features Thailand Services

9 MONTHS AGO

blur-bright-broadcast-broadcasting-668296.jpg
Philippine media giant ABS-CBN to retrench workers after government shutdown

Philippines Services

9 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Siam Commercial Bank)
Thailand’s commercial banks set up food business platforms to facilitate deliveries

Features Thailand Services

9 MONTHS AGO

social-media-4140959_1280.jpg
ADK Connect brings sophisticated advertising to Indonesia, Singapore in Asia expansion

Southeast Asia Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Visitors take photos of the Castle of Magical Dreams in Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland Resort on June 18, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong Disneyland to close again from Wed. amid virus uptick

Hong Kong Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image