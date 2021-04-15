Grab to list in New York via $40 bil. merger with Altimeter Growth

15, Apr. 2021

Founded in Singapore in 2012, Grab has grown into a household name in Southeast Asia with its superapp for hyperlocal services for ride-hailing, food delivery, payments and other financial services. (Photo courtesy of Grab)
Founded in Singapore in 2012, Grab has grown into a household name in Southeast Asia with its superapp for hyperlocal services for ride-hailing, food delivery, payments and other financial services. (Photo courtesy of Grab)

SINGAPORE, NNA - After months of speculation, Grab Holdings Inc. (Grab), which operates Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, has decided to go public in New York through a blank check merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC).

The partnership with public-listed shell company AGC is expected to see the largest-ever U.S. equity offering by a Southeast Asian company, according to their press release on Tuesday.

When the proposed deal is sealed in the coming months, it will give Grab an initial pro-forma equity value of approximately $39.6 billion. It will also deliver about $4.5 billion in cash proceeds to the Singapore-based company.

Proceeds include more than $4.0 billion of fully committed private investment in public equity (PIPE) which has snowballed due to significant investor interest led by $750 million from funds managed by Altimeter Capital Management, LP.

Other investors include funds and accounts managed or advised by BlackRock, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley Investment Management) and T.Rowe Price Associates, Inc., as well as Fidelity International, Fidelity Management and Research LLC, Janus Henderson Investors, Mubadala, Nuveen, Permodalan Nasional Berhad and Temasek Holdings.

Leading family groups from Indonesia including Djarum, the Sariaatmadja family and Sinar Mas also participated in the PIPE.

Altimeter has committed up to $500 million to a contingent investment equivalent to the aggregate dollar amount of redemptions from Altimeter Growth’s shareholders.

Following the merger of Grab and the special purpose acquisition company, they will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of a new holding company.

The combined company expects its securities to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “GRAB” in the coming months, said the press release.

Grab has been catering to everyday needs and everyday entrepreneurs, offering services across mobility, deliveries, financial services and more, in an all-in-one app in Southeast Asia. It is the category leader for online food delivery, ride-hailing and digital wallet payments in the region.

Anthony Tan, group CEO and co-founder of Grab said, “It gives us immense pride to represent Southeast Asia in the global public markets. This is a milestone in our journey to open up access for everyone to benefit from the digital economy. This is even more critical as our region recovers from COVID-19. It was very challenging for us too, but it taught us immensely about the resiliency of our business."

"Our diversified superapp strategy helped our driver-partners pivot to deliveries, and enabled us to deliver growth while improving profitability. As we become a publicly-traded company, we’ll work even harder to create economic empowerment for our communities, because when Southeast Asia succeeds, Grab succeeds,” he added.

Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of Altimeter, said, “As one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing internet companies, Grab is paving the digital path forward for the 670 million citizens of Southeast Asia. We are thrilled that Grab selected Altimeter Capital Markets as their partner to go public and even more excited to become sizable long term owners in this innovative, mission driven company.”

Altimeter has also committed to a three-year lock-up period for its sponsor promote shares, 10 percent of which will go to the recently announced GrabForGood Fund to support programs with long-term social and environmental impact.

Responding, Tan added, “Altimeter is investing in a way that demonstrates our aligned values, with a three-year lock-up on their sponsor promote shares and unprecedented contribution of shares to our new GrabForGood endowment fund. They're joining our journey for the long-run, together with an incredible day one cap table of renowned institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds."

Grab’s ambition to be a public company was driven by strong financial performance in 2020, despite the COVID-19 menace.

Founded in 2012 in Singapore, Grab posted gross merchandise value (GMV) of approximately $12.5 billion in 2020, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and more than doubling from 2018.

The company is also currently the category leader in Southeast Asia for its core verticals, accounting for about 72 percent of total regional GMV for ride-hailing, 50 percent of total regional GMV for online food delivery and 23 percent of regional TPV (total payment value) for digital wallet payments in 2020.

Southeast Asia is one of the fastest growing digital economies in the world, with a population about twice the size of that of the United States. The region presents huge opportunities as online penetration for food delivery, on-demand mobility and electronic transactions are still a fraction of enormous markets in the U.S. and China.

Across online food delivery, ride-hailing and digital wallet payments, Grab expects its total available market to grow from approximately $52 billion in 2020 to more than $180 billion by 2025.

Grab's ecosystem of complementary services, which address high-frequency, everyday needs, creates a flywheel effect designed to drive growth while lowering cost of service, said the press release.

"The more services offered, the more the choices, and consequently, the greater the value to consumers using the Grab superapp. In fact, the proportion of Grab users that use two or more services has grown five times over the last two years.

"As consumer spend grows, so do the income opportunities for Grab’s merchant and driver-partners, encouraging more of them into Grab’s ecosystem. This leads to wider selection, better value, and faster delivery times for users, with benefits to consumer loyalty and lifetime value," said the press statement.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP is a leading technology-focused investment firm with over $15 billion in assets under management. Managing a variety of venture and public funds, it aims to serve as an expert long-term partner to innovative companies as they enter the public markets.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Founded in Singapore in 2012, Grab has grown into a household name in Southeast Asia with its superapp for hyperlocal services for ride-hailing, food delivery, payments and other financial services. (Photo courtesy of Grab)
Grab to list in New York via $40 bil. merger with Altimeter Growth

Singapore Services

2 HOURS AGO

A key finding in a SpotX study in Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and Australia found that OTT ads drive strong post-ad purchase behavior for 35 percent of OTT viewers. (NNA)
OTT ads influence spending for 35% of video viewers in SE Asia, Japan

Asia Services

20 DAYS AGO

Indonesians are consuming much more OTT content such as movies and TV services delivered smartphones and other devices. (Antara)
Indonesia's OTT market to hit $4.4 bil. by 2027 as video viewing and gaming boom

Indonesia Services

29 DAYS AGO

Photo by Li Yang on Unsplash
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank sets up consulting unit in China

China Services

1 MONTH AGO

Image by 462634 from Pixabay
MURC joins hands with SCS-Invictus to enhance consulting in Asia

Singapore Services

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tokopedia and Afif Kusuma on Unsplash)
IPO hopes for Grab, Gojek, Tokopedia as they surge ahead, Indonesian unicorns may merge

Indonesia Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Peter Nguyen on Unsplash
Job placement firm Asia to Japan opens 1st S.E. Asia unit in Singapore

Singapore Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Matthias Zomer from Pexels
Amusement center operator Round One to open its 1st outlet in China

China Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash
Japanese accounting group I-Glocal to offer payroll services in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

4 MONTHS AGO

photo by Pashminu Mansukhani from pixabay
Will Group sets up production and logistics staff unit in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay
Japan's Secom acquires 2 security firms in S.E. Asia

Malaysia Services

6 MONTHS AGO

Japanese IT service company Infocom Corp. says it has inked a deal to make an investment in Homage, a Singaporean operator of an app to match caregiving workers and users in Singapore and Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of Infocom)
Japan's Infocom invests in Singapore care job matching app operator

Singapore Services

7 MONTHS AGO

image-1599698928519.JPG
Pandemic automation forces Philippine outsourced workers to up their game

Features Philippines Services

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by zhang kaiyv from Pexels
KLab to develop Kumamon online game with Chinese firm

China Services

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash
Japan online gift service firm giftee invests in Malaysian startup AdEasy

Malaysia Services

8 MONTHS AGO

pexels-maarten-van-den-heuvel-2284166.jpg
Messaging app provider Line’s Thai food unit raises $110 million to merge with restaurant platform

Thailand Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash
Correct: Coronavirus spreads Thai entertainment to online platforms

Features Thailand Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by sergio souza on Unsplash
Nippon Koei, Singapore’s Surbana Jurong to engage in sustainable urban development

Singapore Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Robot soldier statue in Ghibli Museum, Mitaka city, Tokyo (Image by pen_ash from Pixabay)
Ghibli Park construction starts in Japan for 2022 partial opening

Japan Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

pokemon-1591427_1280.jpg
Pokemon opens Shanghai unit to capitalize on popularity in China

China Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Headway on Unsplash
Nihon M&A Center opens Kuala Lumpur office to promote cross-border services

Malaysia Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash
Coronavirus spreads Thai entertainment to online platforms

Features Thailand Services

9 MONTHS AGO

blur-bright-broadcast-broadcasting-668296.jpg
Philippine media giant ABS-CBN to retrench workers after government shutdown

Philippines Services

9 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Siam Commercial Bank)
Thailand’s commercial banks set up food business platforms to facilitate deliveries

Features Thailand Services

9 MONTHS AGO

social-media-4140959_1280.jpg
ADK Connect brings sophisticated advertising to Indonesia, Singapore in Asia expansion

Southeast Asia Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Visitors take photos of the Castle of Magical Dreams in Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland Resort on June 18, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong Disneyland to close again from Wed. amid virus uptick

Hong Kong Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Consumers choosing products online
Lockdowned shoppers flock to price comparison iPrice platform

Malaysia Services

10 MONTHS AGO