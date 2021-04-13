Toyota Tsusho invests in Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites

13, Apr. 2021

Photo shows a warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd. in which Toyota Tsusho Corp. recently made investment. (Photo courtesy of Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd.)
Photo shows a warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd. in which Toyota Tsusho Corp. recently made investment. (Photo courtesy of Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd.)

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. has invested in Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd. to improve the efficiency of pharmaceutical product distribution in the local market.

Toyota Tsusho said last Friday the trading arm of the Toyota Motor Corp. group completed the necessary procedures on March 26 for the capital tie-up with Mumbai-based Skites. It did not disclose how much the investment cost or how much equity stake the company acquired.

Established in 2017, Skites has its own warehouses, IT infrastructure and cold chain facilities while providing 22,000 different kinds of pharmaceutical and healthcare products to hospitals and pharmacies.

The partnership is aimed to promote joint efforts for "consolidation and improving the efficiency" of the distribution of pharmaceutical products for their "timely delivery" to hospitals and pharmacies, Toyota Tsusho said in a press release.

The latest move came after Toyota Tsusho entered into the hospital operation business by opening a general hospital in Bangalore in 2014 jointly with Secom Medical System Ltd., a medical services subsidiary of Japanese security firm Secom Co.

Toyota Tsusho hopes to take full advantage of the know-how on drug use the company has gained through running the hospital.

India is the world's 11th largest pharmaceutical market, but many of the country's more than 65,000 distributors are small and midsized family-owned enterprises with limited inventories forcing complex inventory management, according to Toyota Tsusho. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo shows a warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd. in which Toyota Tsusho Corp. recently made investment. (Photo courtesy of Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd.)
Toyota Tsusho invests in Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites

India Health

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Supreme Pharmatech will be producing liposomal ingredients to boost the efficacy of health supplements under the guidance of its research head, Professor Marcel R. Mozafari, a renowned expert in liposomal nanotechnology. (Photo: Supreme Pharmatech)
Thailand’s Supreme Pharmatech goes big on liposomal supplements, overseas expansion

Thailand Health

19 DAYS AGO

Founding members of digital health-tech startup MFine. (From left) Arjun Choudhary, Prasad Kompalli, Ashutosh Lawania and Ajit Narayanan. The startup recently announced $16 million of funding from investors including Heritas Capital, a Singapore-based private equity and venture capital investment firm. (Photo courtesy of MFine)
Indian health-tech startups get booster shots from investors, customer shift

India Health

2 MONTHS AGO

This photo for illustrative purposes shows a CT scan room at NURA, a medical screening center to be opened by Fujifilm Corp. on Feb. 4, 2021, in Bengaluru, southern India. (Photo courtesy of Fujifilm)
Japan's Fujifilm to open cancer screening center in southern India

India Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows a reagent kit for detecting COVID-19 developed by Shimadzu Corp. (Photo courtesy of Shimadzu)
Shimadzu to begin exporting reagent kits for COVID-19 detection

Singapore Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Workers pack the newly-manufactured syringes at Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices factory in India. The company plans to expand manufacturing capacity to as much as one billion units in the second quarter in 2021 from the current 700 million units of auto-disable syringes. (Photo courtesy of Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices)
India eyes multi-billion COVID-19 vaccine market, related businesses

India Health

4 MONTHS AGO

Fujifilm Yuwa Medical Products Vietnam Co. in Binh Duong Province(Photo courtesy of Fujifilm Corp.)
Japan's Fujifilm to make coronavirus antigen testing kits in Vietnam

Vietnam Health

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels
Menicon group firm sets up contact lens manufacturing unit in China

China Health

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by truthseeker08 from Pixabay
Eisai, China's JD Heath form JV, eye dementia service platform

China Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows a general view of DYM Health Check-Up Clinic operated by DYM Medical Service Co. (Photo courtesy of DYM Medical Service)
Japanese clinic operator's Thai arm teams with Bangkok hospital

Thailand Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels
Prestige starts medical support for Japanese expats in Thailand

Thailand Health

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash
Japanese drug maker ASKA to buy 24.9% share in Vietnam’s Hataphar

Vietnam Health

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Fitsum Admasu on Unsplash
India’s Reliance Industries acquires local pharma business for $83 mil.

India Health

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Chris McLay on Unsplash
Australian state declares coronavirus "state of disaster"

Australia Health

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan sees record new daily coronavirus cases for 2nd day in row

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Jeyaratnam Caniceus from Pixabay
India's coronavirus cases surpass 1.5 million mark

India Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Osaka (Photo by Xavier L. on Unsplash)
Japan's daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 1st time

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jusdevoyage on Unsplash
Japan sees single-day record of 982 coronavirus cases

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Swab sample is collected from a taxi driver by a medical professional for Covid-19 test at a makeshift testing station in a parking ramp on July 24, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong tightens social distancing to curb record coronavirus cases

Hong Kong Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

vietnam-4968181_1280.jpg
Vietnam reports 1st locally transmitted coronavirus case in 3 months

Vietnam Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay
Medical gear maker Nipro buys Indian dialysis facility operator D.med Medical Service

India Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Racegoers wearing masks at Sha Tin Racecourse on July 12, 2020 in Hong Kong. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong reports record coronavirus case, no sign of receding

Hong Kong Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Yannes Kiefer on Unsplash
Philippine capital may return to strict lockdown if coronavirus continues to surge

Philippines Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks at a meeting of a panel of experts tasked with monitoring the coronavirus situation in the Japanese capital held at the metropolitan government's headquarters on July 15, 2020. Tokyo raised its coronavirus warning to the highest of four levels later in the day following a surge in the number of new infections. (Kyodo)
Tokyo raises coronavirus alert level to highest as infections resurge

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

U.S. Marine Corps Air Station
Japan urges U.S. to stem virus outbreaks on military bases

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Haneda Airport, Tokyo (Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash)
Virus testing centers may open in Sept. at Japan airports

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

tablets-1001224_1280.jpg
Drug maker Shionogi, Ping An Insurance of China to invest $466 mil. in JVs

China Health

9 MONTHS AGO