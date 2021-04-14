Nippon Express integrates Thai operations to serve supply chains better

Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand) operates in 11 locations in the country, from Padang Besar in the south to Chiang Mai in the north. It has integrated its air, sea and land services in Thailand to meet the needs of customers.(Photo courtesy of Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand) Co.)

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan's Nippon Express Co. has integrated its air, sea and land services in Thailand to serve the supply chains of customers even better.

Its local subsidiaries have come under the umbrella of one company under the name of Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand) Co.

Before the merger, NE Thailand had been operating air cargo and removal services, while NEL Thailand was engaged mostly in ocean cargo, warehousing and distribution operations as well as domestic and cross-border trucking.

In a press release, Nippon Express said, "This business integration will entail a shift to an organizational structure that will bring various transport modes together, further improving operations within the NE Thailand group and strengthening its sales structure so that it can better provide a variety of services to meet the ever-changing needs of customers."

The move will support customers' supply chains in Thailand by further enhancing its one-stop, warehouse storage and cross-border transport services, said the company.

In 2016, a project was launched to rebuild its organizations and functions in Thailand by restructuring its two key companies in the kingdom.

Nittsu Logistics (Thailand) Co. was renamed Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand) Co. earlier in January this year and has since been operating under that name.

Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand), which has a staff strength of 1,700, manages a total warehouse area of approximately 154,000 square meters.

It operates in 11 locations in the country - five in Bangkok, three in Ayutthaya, three in Laemchabang, and one each in Chonburi, Chiang Mai, and Padang Besar at the Thailand-Malaysia border.

Nippon Express said it will continue to meet the diversifying logistics needs of customers and "create new ideas and value that expand the field of logistics".

This month, Nippon Express launched a new "Dalian Express" high-speed ocean cargo transport service between Osaka, Japan, and Dalian in China's Liaoning province.

In its report released this month, research firm Market Research Future said the global logistics market would hit an exponential valuation by 2027, growing at 7.2 percent over the next seven years.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the market, fueled by vast investments for developments and upgrades in the logistics industry, it said. The major markets are China, Japan, India, Indonesia and Australia.