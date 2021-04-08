Taiwan Cement investing $350 mil. in super battery factory

On March 31, 2021, TCC Group and TCCGE announced the launch of the operation of Taiwan's First AFC smart storage System and TCCGE Changbin base. The installation is being connected to the power grid in April 2021. (Photo courtesy of Taiwan Cement)

SINGAPORE, NNA - Taiwan Cement (TCC) will invest up to NT$10 billion ($350 million) to build a super battery factory in Kaohsiung, the largest city in southern Taiwan.

It will focus on producing high-end, high-capacity, and high-charge-discharge nickel ternary batteries, the company said in a media statement.

The planned capacity is 1.8 million kiliwatts, equivalent to the volume of long-distance batteries needed for the annual production of 24,000 electric vehicles. This is even bigger than the annual capacity of 1.5 million kilowatts produced by the group's E-Moli plant in neighboring Tainan city, said TCC.

TCC chairman Nelson Chang said, "Mobile energy is the most important technological development for the future and batteries play a key role. Modern life is filled with various power outlets and our imagination has been trapped by conventional power cords and connection technologies. With the development of the super battery, in the future, there might be a chance to break through these conventional connectivity solutions to create infinite possibilities."

In 2019, TCC Green Energy (TCCGE) unveiled Taiwan's first solar-wind renewable power station using the most advanced solar panels to enhance power generation and minimize the impact of the shaded area caused by the wind power installation.

Recently on March 31, TCC Group and TCCGE announced the launch of the operation of Taiwan's first AFC smart storage system and TCCGE Changbin base, which has an installation capacity of 5,000 kilowatts.

The huge installation is being connected to the power grid this month (April). Automatic Frequency Control (AFC) is a system that provides an automatic frequency control mechanism to stabilize renewable energy when linked to the overall electricity grid. It can prevent service interruptions caused by grid imbalance and improve electricity stability in Taiwan.

TCCGE also has a project in southwestern Taiwan which sees a fishery run with solar power generation. It is planning to build a geothermal power station in Hongye Valley in eastern Taiwan. Its power generation will support the rejuvenation of the local community which wants to promote tourism and their businesses.

E-Moli, a subsidiary of TCC Group, is Taiwan's largest lithium battery manufacturer and a main supplier of batteries for major European and American high-end home appliance brands.

In recent years, E-Moli has been conducting R&D of high-power and high-capacity batteries to focus on high-power demand applications such as wireless power tools, high-end wireless vacuum cleaners, new energy vehicles, mobile medical devices, large-size energy storage systems and drones.

As one of the top ten cement companies in the world, Taiwan Cement wants to play its part to lessen the climate and environmental impact.

In 2020, TCC joined industry peers to support an initiative to deliver carbon neutral concrete products by 2050. They are also committed to lower the carbon footprint of cement and ready-mixed concrete products.

In recent years, TCC made efforts to build a circular economy and renewable energy installations. Combining the technologies and expertise of its two subsidiaries - TCCGE and E-Moli, TCC began developing solutions for energy creation and storage for renewable energy sources.

In 2020, TCC made a revenue of NT$114.36 billion while its gross profit margin jumped 32.87 percent, higher than the 29.25 percent in FY2019.

Edward Huang, senior vice president of TCC, said, "Even though challenges such as COVID-19, global economic volatility, and climate change remain in 2021, Taiwan Cement is well-prepared as we continue to see stable profits in the cement industry, expand our waste treatment and energy businesses, and moving toward our carbon emissions reduction targets."