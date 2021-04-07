Philippine Globe customers can use unused data as 'currency'

07, Apr. 2021

Globe Telecom is helping pandemic-hit customers to increase their buying power by allowing them to convert unused data into rewards points while providing more opportunities for businesses too. (Photo courtesy of Globe Telecom)
Globe Telecom is helping pandemic-hit customers to increase their buying power by allowing them to convert unused data into rewards points while providing more opportunities for businesses too. (Photo courtesy of Globe Telecom)

Supporting those who have fallen on hard times, leading Philippine telco, Globe Telecom, is allowing customers to convert unused gigabytes of data into loyalty points to boost their buying power.

Their mobile and broadband customers can use the rewards points to buy essential items like food, groceries, telco products and appliances or donate them to various causes.

The telco noted that its loyalty program, Globe Rewards, has been very popular with Filipinos using their points as cash to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a press release. With "data as currency", no unused customer data goes to waste, it added.

Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe deputy chief commercial officer, said, "The impact of the pandemic in the country has been tremendous. So, we reinvented the way Filipinos use their data because we believe now is the best time to help our customers who are already reeling from the crisis. This helps extend real value for what they pay for."

While prepaid customers are able to get one point for every GB converted, postpaid customers can convert 1GB to 10 points. Likewise, prepaid WiFi customers can convert 3GBs to three rewards points. They can do the conversion on the Globe One app anytime within the period of a promotion.

Customers can use the points at over 13,000 stores for shopping, dining, entertainment, travel and Globe products across the country.

They can also use the points to shop in Lazada, order meals from GrabFood, buy insurance, watch Korean movies using Viu or even play games through Razer Gold pins.

Amid the extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna to fight the surge in COVID-19 cases, the company has urged customers to carry out transactions from home and make use of its digital channels to shop for their needs.

