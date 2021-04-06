Mitsubishi Heavy unit opens technical transport hub in Singapore

Photo shows the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rapid Transit lines in Singapore. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Ltd. has joined a project to increase the transport capacity of the Automated Guideway Transit systems on the lines. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Ltd.)

SINGAPORE, NNA - An engineering arm of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. has established a regional technical service hub in Singapore to beef up operational, maintenance and after-sales servicing activities for its transportation system products in Asia.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Ltd. on Monday announced the opening of the technical service center within Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy's Singapore-based subsidiary serving as its headquarters for the Asian region.

Mitsubishi Heavy's Yokohama-based engineering unit set up the center to resolve delays in meeting the needs of Singaporean and other Asian transportation operators in a timely fashion by strengthening local support and manning the center with transportation experts, a Mitsubishi Heavy spokeswoman in Tokyo told NNA on Monday.

By establishing the regional technical service hub in the city-state, the spokeswoman said, the Japanese engineering firm also plans to offer new services, including failure prevention and diagnosis and remote monitoring utilizing digital and artificial intelligence technologies.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering has been involved in Singapore's transportation infrastructure development for the last two decades, and in 2003 joined a project to increase the transport capacity of the Automated Guideway Transit systems on the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rapid Transit lines. (NNA/Kyodo)