Toppan Printing unit forms 3D CG joint venture in Ho Chi Minh City

Toppan Equator LLC will provide 3D CG simulations for a range of industries. (Photo courtesy of Toppan Equator LLC)

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Toppan Cosmo Inc., a trading arm of Japan's Toppan Printing Co., has set up a joint venture in Ho Chi Minh City with two Japanese partners to provide high-quality 3D computer graphics content.

Toppan Equator LLC was formed Thursday and is 65 percent owned by Toppan Cosmo, 26 percent by Studio Tec, a visual creation studio in Osaka Prefecture, and the rest by entrepreneur Takanobu Sugiyama, who has a design office in Vietnam's commercial capital.

Toppan Equator is targeting construction, interior design and housing equipment businesses for its 3D CG and other state-of-the-art technologies, with demand increasing from these sectors, according to Tokyo-based Toppan Printing.

The joint venture attempts to optimize Toppan Cosmo's expertise in catalog and sample book production and Studio Tec's technical and creative capabilities in 3D CG work, with Sugiyama responsible for quality control.

Expecting that the visual content market will grow steadily in Asia, Toppan Equator plans to focus on Japanese customers in the initial stage of its business before expanding into Vietnam and other countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region. The company aims for 2 billion yen in sales in fiscal 2025. (NNA/Kyodo)