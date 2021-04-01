Japanese sushi chain Sushiro opens 1st outlet in Thailand

01, Apr. 2021

Customers are being served on March 31, 2021, as the Sushiro sushi restaurant chain opened its first outlet in Bangkok the same day. (NNA/Kyodo)
Customers are being served on March 31, 2021, as the Sushiro sushi restaurant chain opened its first outlet in Bangkok the same day. (NNA/Kyodo)

BANGKOK, NNA - The Sushiro sushi chain has made its full-scale debut in Thailand by opening a restaurant in Bangkok -- one of its largest in the world.

Sushiro GH (Thailand) Ltd., the Thai unit of Osaka-based Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd., launched the new store on the seventh floor of the CentralWorld shopping plaza on Wednesday with cutting-edge technology that helps it to continually serve fresh sushi on a conveyer belt.

The technology features integrated circuit chips embedded in each dish -- which detect when a dish has moved 350 meters on the belt and automatically removes it from the circuit -- as the company attempts to provide as many fresh materials as possible in the 350-seat restaurant.

Tsukasa Yoshida, managing director of the local subsidiary, said the Bangkok outlet placed an emphasis on "Japanese quality" with its fish imported from Japan and its floor space of 800 square meters.

The size means families and other groups of customers do not have to wait for a long time, according to Yoshida.

The Sushiro chain had 44 overseas restaurants as of Wednesday, including 20 in Taiwan, nine in South Korea and seven each in Hong Kong and Singapore, in addition to more than 550 in Japan.

Sushiro Global Holdings changed its name to Food & Life Companies Ltd., effective Thursday.

Yoshida told NNA that his company plans to open five to six outlets annually in Bangkok and other locations in Thailand, including its second outlet in the capital in late May or early June.

Last December, the sushi chain announced a plan to set up a new company in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, and preparations are under way to open its first outlet in mainland China within this year. (NNA/Kyodo)

