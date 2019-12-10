Singapore looks to become first “green” palm oil country

HANOI, VNA - Singapore is promoting a strategy of environmentally friendly palm oil production, aiming to become a the world's first country to only use sustainable palm oil.

Accordingly, a publicity and business engagement campaign led by local non-government organisation People’s Movement to Stop Haze (PM Haze) will be launched in 2020 as part of effort to realise the goal.

The campaign aims to encourage Singaporean businesses to use palm oil produced by environmentally friendly technologies.

CEO of PM Haze Benjamin Tay said the goal is for around six million Singaporeans to switch to the use of environmentally friendly palm oil, adding that owners of several restaurant brands had already committed to join the programme.

The campaign was inspired by Britain's Chester, which this year became the world's first sustainable palm oil city.

The PM Haze initiative is receiving technical support from Singapore-listed commodity trader Wilmar International, and will initially focus on restaurants and cooking oil before targeting other businesses, Benjami said./.

VNA