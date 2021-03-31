Nissin Foods' Cupnoodles Museum opens in Hong Kong

Families experience the manufacturing process of products at the Cupnoodles Museum Hong Kong in the Tsim Sha Tsui area of Kowloon, opened by a local subsidiary of Japan's Nissin Foods Holdings Co., on March 30, 2021. (NNA/Kyodo)

HONG KONG, NNA - The Cupnoodles Museum has officially opened in Hong Kong, becoming the first instant ramen-themed museum operated by Japan's Nissin Foods group outside the country.

The Cupnoodles Museum Hong Kong, opened Tuesday by a local subsidiary of Nissin Foods Holdings Co. in the busy Tsim Sha Tsui area of Kowloon, is designed to be a new tourist attraction with three factories to experience the production of Cup Noodles, Demae Iccho instant noodles and Granola.

The 882-square-meter museum, located in the China Hong Kong City commercial complex along the Canton Road, also exhibits the life and innovations of Nissin Foods' founder, the late Momofuku Ando, with his creative thinking motto as the museum's concept.

The Nissin Foods group opened a facility to experience instant noodle production at Hong Kong International Airport in 2016, but this is the first time for the group to operate an experience-based museum outside Japan. The group operates two museums in Japan -- one in Ikeda in Osaka Prefecture and the other in Yokohama near Tokyo.

"China Hong Kong City has a good location," a spokesperson for the local subsidiary, told NNA. "It is in a busy area and convenient for general Hong Kong people."

As the commercial complex is next to a ferry terminal connecting to main cities in China's Guangdong Province and Macau, the spokesperson expects many tourists will also visit the museum once travel resumes between Hong Kong and mainland China.

Nissin Foods' Cup Noodle and Demae Iccho are popular in Hong Kong. Many families and other visitors were seen at the museum on the first day of full opening.

An IT worker in his 40s with two sons said the boys were looking forward to making their Cup Noodles. Another man with his family said he and his wife have visited the Cupnoodles Museum in Japan.

To experience the factories, visitors need to buy advance tickets via the museum's website.

The museum is taking measures against COVID-19 infections, while visitors are required to use the Hong Kong government's Leave Home Safe app or submit a document on personal information. (NNA/Kyodo)