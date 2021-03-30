Toyota to form joint venture in China for fuel-cell vehicles

30, Mar. 2021

Photo by Will Mu from Pexels
Photo by Will Mu from Pexels

TOKYO, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. will form a joint venture with Chinese fuel-cell maker Beijing SinoHytec Co. to manufacture key systems for fuel-cell vehicles.

Toyota and SinoHytec signed a contract Monday to set up the 50-50 venture, Toyota Sinohytec Fuel Cell Co., with a total investment of about 8 billion yen ($72.8 million).

The Japanese automaker and SinoHytec are currently engaged in research and development activities on fuel-cell buses.

The new venture will be located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, a hub for high-end manufacturing in the Chinese capital, and start operations in 2023 with an initial production capacity of 3,000 units a year of fuel-cell components.

Last August, Toyota and five other companies formed a joint venture, United Fuel Cell System R&D (Beijing) Co., to develop systems for fuel-cell vehicles. The Toyota Sinohytec Fuel Cell venture is designed to manufacture and sell these systems. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Will Mu from Pexels
Toyota to form joint venture in China for fuel-cell vehicles

China Auto

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Photo by Kaboompics .com from Pexels
Rohm, Sanden's Chinese JV open joint lab in Shanghai

China Auto

19 DAYS AGO

PTT Oil and Retail PCL. will collaborate with EVLOMO to install fast EV chargers at its EEC outlets such as the one depicted in the picture courtesy of PTT Oil and Retail PCL.
EVLOMO invests $50 million to set up 1,000 EV charging posts in Thailand

Thailand Auto

22 DAYS AGO

Image by Marilyn Murphy and Republica from Pixabay
Japan's Denso to make advanced auto semiconductors in Malaysia

Malaysia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

GWM launches Thai business: From left, Elliot Zhang, president of GWM Thailand and ASEAN; Narong Sritalayon, managing director of GWM Thailand; and Steven Wang, vice president of sales and marketing for GWM ASEAN and Thailand at the launch event on Feb 9. 2021. (Photo courtesy of GWM)
Great Wall sold 1.11 million cars, launched Thai EV business for Asian growth

Thailand Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Suzuki Motor Corp. begins production and exports of popular Jimny SUVs in India. (Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.)
Suzuki begins output, exports of Jimny SUVs in India

India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows a ceremony held in Chonburi Province, Thailand, on Dec. 21, 2020 to mark the beginning of local production of the Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi Motors Corp.'s flagship plug-in hybrid SUV model. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors)
Mitsubishi Motors begins Outlander PHEV's production in Thailand

Thailand Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Nobuo Arayama (L), president of Renesas Electronics (China) Co., and. Li Dan, vice president of China FAW R&D Center, pose at a signing ceremony for a joint laboratory in Changchun on Dec. 1, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Renesas Electronics Corp.)
Renesas sets up smart vehicle lab with China FAW Group

China Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

The new Lexus UX300e is unveiled by Toyota Motor Corp. on Nov. 27, 2020, in Thailand. (NNA/Kyodo)
Toyota to launch 1st all-electric Lexus in Thailand

Thailand Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo caption: A file photo of Maruti Suzuki India showroom in New Delhi. While the Indian subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. had reported a “strong” wholesale in October, its actual retail sale was much lower, suggesting an oversupply. (Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki)
India's oversupplied automotive still gets festive boost in October

India Auto

5 MONTHS AGO

Tata Motors’ Nexon EV model on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. The carmaker registered domestic sales of 49,669 units in October 2020, a growth of 27 percent over last year (NNA)
Festivals bring record wholesale trade to Indian auto makers

India Auto

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by carlos aranda on Unsplash
Japanese auto parts maker F-tech to invest in Indian company

India Auto

5 MONTHS AGO

Xpander multipurpose vehicle. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors Corp.)
Mitsubishi Motors begins producing Xpander model in Malaysia

Malaysia Auto

5 MONTHS AGO

Yulon Motor CEO Lilian Chen (R) and Foxconn Group Chairman Young Liu launching their joint venture to develop and manufacture electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Foxconn Group)
Foxconn expands EV business, expects more joint ventures

Taiwan Auto

5 MONTHS AGO

pexels-erik-mclean-4061569.jpg
Toyobo, Indorama Ventures in joint venture for airbag business

Thailand Auto

5 MONTHS AGO

SUV Magnite. (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor Co.)
Nissan chooses India for worldwide debut of new SUV

India Auto

5 MONTHS AGO

A memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand))
Mitsubishi Motors, Thai gov't firm to mull EV-to-home power supply

Thailand Auto

5 MONTHS AGO

Toyota Kirloskar officials pose with the newly-launched compact SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, in Bengaluru on Sept 23, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.)
Toyota India rolls out first compact SUV as it expands market penetration

India Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

image-1599625050072.jpg
Marelli deepens alliance with Wipro to stay ahead as auto supplier

India Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

An undated file photo of a truck manufactured by Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles)
Commercial vehicle makers in India face $800 mil. loss as pandemic exacerbates demand woes

India Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sindre Strøm from Pexels
Toyota launches car-leasing service in India

India Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

Daihatsu Gran Max compact commercial vehicle (Photo courtesy of Astra Daihatsu Motor)
Daihatsu Motor sells 554 cars during 1-hour virtual sales event in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

8 MONTHS AGO

Nissan Motor's electric vehicle LEAF exhibited at the Indonesia Electric Motor Show 2019 in September, 2019. (NNA)
Nissan Motor to sell controlling stake in joint Indonesian sales unit

Indonesia Auto

8 MONTHS AGO

X-Trail SUV (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor)
Nissan to end sales of two models via Tan Chong Motor in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

8 MONTHS AGO

image-1596695901113.jpg
Maruti Suzuki expands service network to drive growth in India

India Auto

8 MONTHS AGO

Toyota Motor Corp. rolls out Corolla Cross SUV hybrid model, its first hybrid vehicle in Vietnam, from Aug. 15, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Motor Vietnam)
Toyota launches its 1st hybrid car in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

8 MONTHS AGO

concept-car-3180089_1280.jpg
Aichi Steel, part of Toyota, turns Chinese magnet-processing unit into subsidiary in bid for market share

China Auto

8 MONTHS AGO