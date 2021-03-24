Japan's AGC to integrate 3 chemical units in Thailand, Vietnam

24, Mar. 2021

caustic soda
caustic soda

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese glassmaker AGC Inc. is planning to set up a new company during the first half of 2022 by integrating its three chemical units in Thailand and Vietnam.

AGC plans to merge AGC Chemicals (Thailand) Co. and Vinythai Public Co. in Thailand and AGC Chemicals Vietnam Co. into a new company to promote its chlor-alkali business in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, the Tokyo-based firm, formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., said in a news release last Friday.

The new company's name, location, capital amount and other details have not been determined, but AGC plans to hold a stake of at least 65 percent with the remainder expected to be held by companies such as PTT Global Chemical Public Co., a major Thai petrochemical company.

Under the reorganization, the two Thai companies will be dissolved, while the Vietnamese company will be held 78.1 percent by the new firm.

The caustic soda and polyvinyl chloride resin markets in Southeast Asia are expected to grow about 4 percent per year, AGC said.

Vinythai Public, based in Rayong Province in eastern Thailand, was set up in 1988. It makes and sells vinyl chloride, vinyl chloride raw materials and caustic soda. With capital of 7.1 billion baht ($230 million), AGC holds a 58.78 percent stake and PTT Global Chemical Public has a 24.98 stake.

Bangkok-based AGC Chemicals (Thailand) was established in 1964, making and selling caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, liquid chlorine, caustic potassium and potassium carbonate. The company, with capital of 1.4 billion baht, is AGC's wholly-owned subsidiary.

AGC Chemicals Vietnam, based in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province in southern Vietnam and set up in 1995, produces and sells products such as vinyl chloride.

By integrating the three chemical companies in the Indochinese Peninsula, AGC aims to streamline its production and improve its competitiveness, an AGC spokeswoman told NNA.

The company also plans to enhance its business base by strengthening cooperation with PTT Global Chemical Public, which has an advantage in the supply of ethylene and other materials in the area, she said. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

caustic soda
Japan's AGC to integrate 3 chemical units in Thailand, Vietnam

Thailand Materials

1 HOUR AGO

Image by jotoler from Pixabay
New JFE steel processing facility opens in northern Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Executives from Samsung Engineering and PTTGC taking part in the contract signing ceremony for the Olefins 2 Modification Project on Feb 10. 2021. From left, Patiparn Sukorndhaman, president of PTT Global Chemical Public Co.; Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO of PTT Global Chemical Public Co.; and Sangwook Lee, managing director of Samsung Engineering (Thailand) Co.(NNA)
Thailand's GC commits $903 million to boost petrochem biz, another project for Samsung Engineering

Thailand Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo shows photosensitive solder resist, which Showa Denko Materials Co. plans to manufacture at its subsidiary in Taiwan. Showa Denko Materials has so far produced photosensitive solder resist only in Japan. (Photo courtesy of Showa Denko Materials)
Showa Denko Materials' Taiwan unit to boost chip material production

Taiwan Materials

4 MONTHS AGO

Idemitsu Kosan Co.’s OLED materials manufacturing plant in China’s Chengdu. (Courtesy of Idemitsu Kosan Co.)
Idemitsu Kosan begins OLED materials production in China

China Materials

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alienware on Unsplash
Showa Denko sets up high-purity gas joint venture in China

China Materials

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by Josch13 from Pixabay
Mitsubishi Materials to raise stake in Vietnamese tungsten firm

Vietnam Materials

5 MONTHS AGO

image-1601515452917.jpg
Polyplex invests over $100 million to expand thin film production in the U.S.

Thailand Materials

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Retha Ferguson from Pexels
Nippon Electric Glass to boost medical container output in Malaysia

Malaysia Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by tanvi sharma on Unsplash
Thailand’s Indorama Ventures buys PET recycling facilities in Poland

Thailand Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Prince Abid on Unsplash
Japanese fabric maker Komatsu Matere to set up sales subsidiary in China

China Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

cans-526011_1280.jpg
Showa Aluminum Can inaugurates 3rd Vietnam plant near Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

Image by pasja1000 from Pixabay
Coca-Cola Japan, Taiwan’s Far Eastern to make PET bottles from recycled materials

Taiwan Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

Production facilities at Idemitsu Kosan's Huizhou plant (Photo courtesy of Idemitsu Kosan)
Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan’s 2nd lubricant plant in China starts operation

China Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

Workers at a factory of Myanmar's state-backed textile maker partnering with Tsuyatomo in Shwedaung, Bago Region, north of Yangon, as shown in a file photo taken in December 2018. (Kyodo)
Car seat fabric maker Tsuyatomo forms JV with Myanmar state-run firm

Myanmar Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

pcb-2655766_1280.jpg
Air Liquide Far Eastern building more Taiwan plants, riding on semiconductor boom

Taiwan Materials

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash
Osaka Gas entering industrial gas market in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
Tosoh forms fuel-efficient tire material JV in S. Korea with Namhae Chemical

South Korea Materials

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sidekix Media on Unsplash
Japan’s Yodogawa Steel Works to liquidate Shanghai sales JV on dismal sales

China Materials

9 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Japan electric cable maker Fujikura to dissolve Malaysian unit in restructuring drive

Malaysia Materials

9 MONTHS AGO

daniel-romero-_mnRr8o5jgk-unsplash.jpg
Showa Denko expands output of display, touch panel materials in China

China Materials

9 MONTHS AGO

Ibiden’s car exhaust system components (Photo courtesy of Ibiden)
Japan’s Ibiden to open car filter materials plant in China, eyes tighter emissions rules

China Materials

10 MONTHS AGO

image-1591856650750.jpg
Thailand’s Indorama enters PET recycling in Brazil via Resinas takeover

Thailand Materials

10 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Taiwan CPC, Pertamina sign $8.33 bil. petrochem plant agreement

Indonesia Materials

10 MONTHS AGO

(Photo Courtesy of Huesker)
Correct: Japan civil work material maker Maedakosen allies with Germany’s Huesker for sales in Asia

Singapore Materials

10 MONTHS AGO

road-1030888_1280.jpg
Japan’s leading asphalt plant maker Nikko to begin manufacture in Thailand

Thailand Materials

10 MONTHS AGO

(Photo Courtesy of Huesker)
Japan civil work material maker Maedakosen allies with Germany’s Huesker for sales in Asia

Singapore Materials

10 MONTHS AGO