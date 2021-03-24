Taiwan's YE I to launch revved-up plastic recycling machine as demand rises

A YDN plastic recycling machine of Tainan-based YE I Machinery Factory Co,. which aims to play a role in the plastics circular economy. Most of its recycling machines are exported abroad. (Photo courtesy of YE I Machinery Factory Co.)

By Gloria Cho

TAIPEI, NNA—Taiwan's plastic recycling machine manufacturer YE I Machinery Factory Co. will launch a new high-performance to stay ahead of the competition.

Apart from achieving high productivity, the labor-saving machine in its YDN series is energy-efficient and emits less carbon, according to a press release from the company.

Specialized in making plastic extruder and providing solutions for the plastic processing industry, the Tainan-based company will showcase the new machine at upcoming events, such as the TaipeiPLAS 2021 in September.

With over 60 years of experience under its belt, YE I said it has captured a high global market share with customers from over 110 countries. So far, the firm has sold 1,200 sets of its top-selling YDN series worldwide, a company official told NNA.

The three-in-one YDN plastic waste recycling machine, which comprises a shredder, an extruder and a pelletizer, can process industrial and post-consumer plastic waste to make high-quality plastic granules. They can be used to make a lot of things, from stationery to toys and appliances.

The YDN machine can recycle various types of plastic, such as stretch films, shrink films, multi-layer films, T-shirt bags, fibers, raffias, yarns and woven bags, said the company.

As global awareness of the need to protect the environment rose following widespread plastic pollution, the demand for its recyclers has grown steadily at an average of 5 percent yearly, said the official.

According to research service provider Statista, the global plastic recycling market is estimated to hit $60 billion in 2027, or nearly double the $34 billion from 2019.

As the republic is a small nation, Taiwan does not have a big recycling market.

Recycled wastes in 2019 amounted to roughly 570,000 tons, of which, plastics accounted for about 20 percent. However, the latter is worth NT$3.9 billion ($138 million) as the material has a higher value for reuse, an official from the environmental protection administration under Taiwan’s Cabinet Executive Yuan, told NNA.

Not surprisingly, figures for 2020 has remained flat, she said.

YE I exports 95 percent of its recycling machines overseas to markets such as Japan, Russia, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe. Sales of these machines account for 50 percent of the firm’s revenue, added its official.

The development of a circular economy to address the plastic waste emergency hinges on the creation of demand for high-quality recyclates, said German engineering giant Stadler in a media statement last week.

A global supplier of sorting plants for the recycling industry, Stadler has experienced a shift in the market, with more than 80 percent of its projects for plastic recycling plants in 2020 involving significant upgrades of the facilities to achieve the consistent, high quality output required to enter the plastics circular economy.

"Social awareness is putting growing pressure on stakeholders to change the way they operate. Public policy is increasingly requiring manufacturers to use certain percentages of plastic waste or recycled content in new products. Many big brands have made commitments to better manage the end-of-life of their plastic products and packaging," said Stadler whose Asian operations also include Taiwan and Japan.

The recycling industry has a central role to play in this process, with the challenge of maximizing the amount of plastic it recovers from waste and producing an output of consistent, high-quality post-consumer resin (PCR) that can compete with virgin resin.

Social pressure, policy changes, and new uses for PCR are driving a growing demand for high-quality PCR that can be converted into new products, said Stadler.