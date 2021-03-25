Thailand’s Supreme Pharmatech goes big on liposomal supplements, overseas expansion

25, Mar. 2021

Supreme Pharmatech will be producing liposomal ingredients to boost the efficacy of health supplements under the guidance of its research head, Professor Marcel R. Mozafari, a renowned expert in liposomal nanotechnology. (Photo: Supreme Pharmatech)
By Chalermlapvoraboon Valaiporn

BANGKOK, NNA—Thailand's leading food supplement producer Supreme Pharmatech Co. is expanding to about seven countries this year as it focuses on developing new-generation products using liposomal nanotechnology.

According to the company, there are estimates that liposomal health supplements will grow by 300 percent within this decade, while growth of conventional supplements will stay within the 5-10 percent range.

In a press statement, Supreme Pharmatech said it will set up units in Eastern European countries like Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Tajikistan and Georgia as well as in Iraq and South Korea.

The company has roped in a renowned nano-biotechnology scientist, Professor Marcel R. Mozafari, to help produce a wide range of ingredients to boost the efficacy of popular supplements.

Designed to be more targeted in delivering bioactive components, the liposomal products will come in both powder and liquid forms for consumption. They range from vitamins and minerals to curcumin, gingerol and resveratrol.

Milint Winthasiri, Supreme Pharmatech CEO, said the development of liposomal technology will bring enormous opportunities in potential markets worldwide, such as Europe, North America, Latin America and the Far East, including Korea and Japan.

All of its exports this year will be liposomal or semi-liposomal formulations. Supreme Pharmatech plans to adapt exported formulations to suit local markets and collaborate with local partners.

Earlier this month, the company reported that it has successfully obtained certification from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Mozafari, who heads the company's research arm, said the US market, which is the world's biggest, is rapidly turning toward liposomal ingredients.

Milint said Supreme Pharmatech plans to introduce liposomal glutathione, quercetin, resveratrol, curcumin and hesperidin to the American and Thai markets first. Following that, it will develop a line of liposomal vitamins for the Thai and overseas markets.

Milint told NNA the company and its subsidiaries aim to make a group revenue of over 1 billion baht ($32.8 million) within the next three years.

Thailand's domestic demand for health supplements during the pandemic year of 2020 grew by a healthy 5-10 percent to reach 23.91 billion baht, according to Bangkok Bank research arm, Bangkok Bank SME.

Concurring, Milint told NNA that the company saw high demand especially for immunomodulating, antiviral and anti-cancer products last year as health concerns grew.

Apart from Thailand, the company has been operating in the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

