Taiwan’s bullish ChipMOS to expand capacity amid chip demand boom

22, Mar. 2021

ChipMOS Technologies chairman S.J.Cheng expects positive results in 2021 because of the continuing demand for chips across various sectors.(Photo courtesy of ChipMOS Technologies Inc.)
ChipMOS Technologies chairman S.J.Cheng expects positive results in 2021 because of the continuing demand for chips across various sectors.(Photo courtesy of ChipMOS Technologies Inc.)

By Gloria Cho

TAIPEI, NNA— Steaming ahead from its healthy performance last year, Taiwan's ChipMOS Technologies Inc. expects to see a double-digit growth of at least a 10 percent in revenue in 2021, helped by strong demand and price hikes due to the global chip shortage.

Top executives of the leading outsourced driver IC and memory-chip tester and packager gave a rosy outlook at an earnings teleconference on Tuesday.

Chairman S.J.Cheng told investors the semiconductor company will continue to see good growth momentum because of increasing semiconductor demand for its memory-chip packaging and testing services, and display driver ICs (DDIC).

The company expects better profits and gross margin to rise beyond the 21.9 percent achieved last year.

Considering its positive outlook for the first half of this year and bumper contracts secured so far, ChipMOS is optimistic of a double-digit growth, said Silvia Su, its vice-president of finance and accounting management center.

ChipMOS expects the current quarter to perform equally as well as the previous quarter which hit a record NT$6.31 billion ($223.26 million). Display driver ICs was the biggest revenue generator in the last quarter of 2020, accounting for 30 percent, Cheng said.

ChipMOS has raised prices twice this quarter by 5 to 10 percent on average mainly due to the higher costs of raw materials and surging demand, he said.

Demand has soared for driver ICs for notebooks and TV displays, as well as for touch and display driver integration chips for smartphones.

ChipMOS plans to devote 20 to 25 percent of its revenue this year to expanding capacity to cope with the rising demand.

The global dearth of semiconductors has pushed demand for chips by car makers and electronics producers plagued by production delays.

In 2020, ChipMOS generated revenues amounting to NT$23 billion, reflecting an increase of 13.1 percent from NT$20.3 billion in 2019.

It logged record sales of NT$6.31 billion in the last quarter of 2020, an increase of 11 percent from NT$5.7 billion in the third quarter. The fourth-quarter revenue also marked a 13.3 percent jump from the same period in 2019.

The company attributes its improved performance to growth in servers, cloud computing, IoT, mobile and memory products.

The memory segment accounted for around 42 percent of Q4 revenue, rising more than 10 percent from the previous quarter and 11.6 percent from a year ago. The 18.6 percent growth in this segment in 2020 reflects the remarkable jump in demand.

The driver-IC category also saw healthy growth of 11 percent in 2020, bolstered by higher prices as TDDI (Touch with Display Driver) volumes spiked due to new smartphone launches.

The first two months have continued to perform well, with February achieving NT$1,957.4 million in revenue, an increase of 3.7 percent from a year ago.

"High-end DDIC test and memory lines remain at capacity and fully utilized, which continues the positive trends from 2020," said the company in a press statement.

With facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS serves a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

to TOP Page

More from this section

ChipMOS Technologies chairman S.J.Cheng expects positive results in 2021 because of the continuing demand for chips across various sectors.(Photo courtesy of ChipMOS Technologies Inc.)
Taiwan’s bullish ChipMOS to expand capacity amid chip demand boom

Taiwan Electronics

1 MINUTE

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.'s subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Sales Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., will house the new FA products service center. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Electric Corp.)
Mitsubishi Electric to open FA products service center in Malaysia

Malaysia Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Mikes-Photography from Pixabay
Japan's Nexty Electronics partners with S. Korean image radar firm

South Korea Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

A staff handing wafers at an 8-inch foundry of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (Courtesy of TSMC)
Global car-chip shortage not likely to ease till Q3 despite Taiwan semiconductors' efforts

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash
A GlobalWafers-Siltronic merger after $4.5-billion deal will create global giant

Taiwan Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mike Yukhtenko on Unsplash
Japan's JNC to form organic EL joint venture in S. Korea

South Korea Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by brookhaven from Pixabay
Japan's Mitachi to set up Malaysia unit for chip sale, services

Malaysia Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

printed-circuit-board-print-plate-via-macro-159220.jpeg
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to form joint venture with Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max give pro users everything they want out of their iPhone. (Photo courtesy of Apple Inc.)
New 5G iPhones might be a boon to Taiwan assemblers but challenges ahead

Taiwan Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows Sharp Corp.'s air purifiers using the "plasmacluster" technology and other products. (Photo courtesy of PT. Sharp Electronics Indonesia)
Sales of Sharp's air purifiers grow fivefold in Indonesia on COVID-19

Indonesia Electronics

6 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows Delhi Metro's train for which Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has contracted to supply electric equipment through MEML Ltd., India's public-sector company producing defense equipement as well as rolling stock. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Electric Corp.)
Mitsubishi Electric to supply gear for Indian subway cars

India Electronics

6 MONTHS AGO

pcb-2655766_1280.jpg
Sumitomo sets up Vietnam arm for electronics manufacturing services

Vietnam Electronics

6 MONTHS AGO

circuit-4448937_1280.jpg
MediaTek to make more chips for popular Chromebook

Taiwan Electronics

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by T. Q. on Unsplash
Sharp buys Japan Display plant as it eyes next-generation display

Japan Electronics

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Tim Photoguy on Unsplash
NEC selling unmanned hotel check-in system in Southeast Asia

Singapore Electronics

7 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan’s largest mini-LED manufacturer Epistar Corp. is headquartered in northern Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park. (Photo courtesy of Epistar)
Apple's adoption of mini LED sparks boom time for Taiwan suppliers

Features Taiwan Electronics

7 MONTHS AGO

Hon Hai Precision Industry Chairman and CEO Liu Young-way speaks at Q2 earnings conference in New Taipei City on Aug. 12, 2020. (Image from streaming teleconference)
Taiwan Hon Hai to have split U.S., China supply chains as it bounces back in Q2

Taiwan Electronics

7 MONTHS AGO

solar-panel-array-1591358_1280.jpg
Panasonic ending photovoltaic partnership deal with GS Solar (China) as collaboration stalls

China Electronics

8 MONTHS AGO

Image by InspiredImages from Pixabay
Sharp to establish 8K super hi-vision R&D venture with Chinese partner

China Electronics

8 MONTHS AGO

circuit-board-973311_1280.jpg
USI Shanghai to invest $200 mil. to produce electronics in Hai Phong for export

Vietnam Electronics

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Irina Iriser from Pexels
Wistron to sell iPhone assembly units to China’s Luxshare for $472 mil.

China Electronics

8 MONTHS AGO

Image by Willfried Wende from Pixabay
Di-Nikko Engineering to make automotive electronics with Shenzhen partner

China Electronics

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash
Japan’s Ferrotec to nearly double wafer recycling capacity in China

China Electronics

8 MONTHS AGO

cpu-564787_1280.jpg
Semiconductor giant TSMC raises 2020 capex to $17 bil. on strong 5G, high-performance computing demand

Taiwan Electronics

8 MONTHS AGO

china-3303411_1280.jpg
Hon Hai subsidiary boosting mobile handset output in China’s Shanxi plant

China Electronics

8 MONTHS AGO

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminum edition, Samsung's first India-made smart watch (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)
Samsung launches its 1st locally made 4G smart Galaxy Watch in India

India Electronics

8 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Austria-based Hon Hai affiliate buys Slovenian ICT company Iskratel for $42 mil.

Europe Electronics

9 MONTHS AGO