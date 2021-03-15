Meiji to form subsidiary in Hanoi to boost baby formula sales

15, Mar. 2021

Image by tung256 from Pixabay
Image by tung256 from Pixabay

HANOI, NNA - Japanese food giant Meiji Co. will set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Hanoi on April 1 to ramp up sales in Vietnam of powdered infant formula milk imported from Japan.

The company announced Friday a plan to establish Meiji Food Vietnam Co. by upgrading a local representative office, paving the way for full-fledged marketing of baby formula currently being sold through local agents and other channels.

Vietnam is seen as a promising market for baby formula. Data from the Southeast Asian country's General Statistics Office show that about 1.5 million babies were born in 2020, roughly 1.7 times more than in Japan.

Meiji is seeking to increase its overseas sales to more than 10 percent of the company's overall total in fiscal 2026.

In Asian markets outside Japan, Meiji is engaged in production and sales of chocolate and other confectionery products as well as milk, yogurt and ice cream in China, while selling mainly chocolate products in Singapore and Indonesia. In Thailand, it sells its dairy products through a joint venture. (NNA/Kyodo)

Meiji Co. to set up a subsidiary in Hanoi on April 1, 2021, to import and sell baby formula. (Photo courtesy of Meiji)
Meiji Co. to set up a subsidiary in Hanoi on April 1, 2021, to import and sell baby formula. (Photo courtesy of Meiji)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by tung256 from Pixabay
Meiji to form subsidiary in Hanoi to boost baby formula sales

Vietnam Food

1 MINUTE

Photo by Galen Crout on Unsplash
We Agri, 2 other Japanese firms to expand frozen food sales in Singapore

Singapore Food

3 DAYS AGO

Plant-based meat has gained traction in Asia especially among younger people. OmniMeat burger patties are made of a proprietary blend of plant proteins from pea, non-GMO soy, shitake mushroom and rice. (Photo courtesy of OmniFoods)
New plant-based meat takes on traditional mock meat in Malaysia, Asia

Malaysia Food

5 DAYS AGO

Photo courtesy of Vinamilk
Sojitz, Vinamilk to set up JV for beef sales in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

5 DAYS AGO

Holstein Milk Company Sdn Bhd Managing Director Loi Tuan Ee is seen at one of his farms which produce the popular Farm Fresh brand of fresh milk and yoghurt products. (Photo courtesy of Holstein)
Malaysia boom in fresh dairy fosters Holstein IPO plan, entry of new player

Malaysia Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Co-founders of Orgafeed, Petch Achariyasilp (L) and Ittikorn Thepmani, Nov. 25 2020
Thai Union, Orgafeed producing insect-based pet food in growing global segment

Thailand Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay
Meiji to boost ice cream production in China

China Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows Thai Kyowa Biotechnologies Co.'s plant in Rayong Province, Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Kirin Holdings Co.)
Kyowa Hakko Bio to build baby formula ingredient plant in Thailand

Thailand Food

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of House Osotspa Foods Co.)
Osotspa sold 99 million bottles of Vitamin C drink during Thailand's Covid battle

Thailand Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows Chinese dumplings containing cell-based shrimp meat developed by Singapore start-up Shiok Meats. (Photo courtesy of Shiok Meats)
Toyo Seikan invests in Singapore's cell-based shrimp meat startup

Singapore Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Mayonnaise and dressing products of major Japanese food firm Kewpie Corp. line the shelves in a Singaporean store on Sept. 23, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Major mayonnaise maker Kewpie to set up sales unit in Singapore

Singapore Food

6 MONTHS AGO

photo-1447347974530-d7c185559683.jpg
Quality Myanmar coffee to hit Japan’s Muji shelves soon

Myanmar Food

6 MONTHS AGO

photo-1545468258-576dbac5faa9.jpg
CP Foods to build on China swine business after merger

Thailand Food

6 MONTHS AGO

image-1600228309820.jpg
Covid-19 crisis spells boom in pet food across Asia

Thailand Food

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash
Japanese chocolate maker Fuji Oil to sell off India unit to UAE-based IFFCO Group

India Food

7 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Unfold)
Bayer, Temasek set up joint venture to innovate for vertical vegetable farming

Singapore Food

7 MONTHS AGO

Masao Aihara, chief production officer of Taiwan Kiyoken at its shop in Breeze Taipei Station on Aug. 7, 2020. (NNA)
Kiyoken, maker of railway station boxed lunches, opens 1st overseas shop in Taipei

Taiwan Food

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Gianluca Gerardi on Unsplash
Japanese candy-making firm Fujiya to build biscuit plant in China

China Food

7 MONTHS AGO

A Beard Papa's outlet in MetroWalk shopping mall in Taoyuan City, Taiwan (Photo courtesy of Muginoho Holdings)
Muginoho takes over Taiwan franchisee to expand Beard Papa's chain

Taiwan Food

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Egidijus Bielskis on Unsplash
Soybean paste maker Hanamaruki Foods to expand sales of shio koji seasoning in China

China Food

8 MONTHS AGO

yogurt-1442034_1280.jpg
Japan’s Meiji to build dairy, sweet plant in China’s Guangzhou

China Food

8 MONTHS AGO

Central Restaurants Group Co. President Nath Vongpanich (L) and Born Project Co. President and TV host of Krua Khun Toi, Tripop Limpapath at a press conference for "Every Foood" cloud kitchen food delivery project in Bangkok on July 13, 2020. (NNA)
Thailand's CRG invests 500 mil. baht in cloud kitchen services

Thailand Food

8 MONTHS AGO

Test lab in Nagase’s Regional Food Innovation Center in Singapore (Photo courtesy of Nagase)
Chemical trader Nagase opens regional food ingredient lab in Singapore

Singapore Food

8 MONTHS AGO

Yuabread Inc. has developed a food-freezing technique to preserve the taste and flavor of freshly baked breads and deliver them regularly to both corporate and individual clients. (Photo courtesy of Yuabread)(Kyodo)
Bread subscription service excites foodies across Japan

Japan Food

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cake-1258736_1280.jpg
Japan’s Goyo Food Industry to produce frozen cakes in Thailand

Thailand Food

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by icon0.com from Pexels
Kirin hires firm to investigate Myanmar-military partner

Myanmar Food

9 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Instant noodle giant Nissin exploring new business in post-COVID-19 HK, China

Hong Kong Food

9 MONTHS AGO