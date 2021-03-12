We Agri, 2 other Japanese firms to expand frozen food sales in Singapore

Photo by Galen Crout on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA - Farming logistics solution company We Agri Inc. are teaming with two other Japanese firms to expand sales of frozen Japanese food in Singapore in anticipation of greater local consumer orientation to eating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

We Agri, a member of the Tokyo-based Techfirm Holdings Inc. information technology group, will partner with JTB Corp., a major travel agency that has diversified into other fields, and ABC Mall, a subsidiary of ABC Cooking Studio Co., as a consortium for sales of frozen food such as "oshi-zushi" (lightly pressed pieces of vinegared rice topped with cooked ingredients) as well as frozen meal kits through their respective cross-border e-commerce sites and other channels.

The consortium is seeking to boost export sales from a few million yen to 500 million yen ($4.6 million) in five years while encouraging Japanese farmers to join the project, selecting merchandise for export and undertaking frozen storage of food in Singapore.

The culture of eating out for all three daily meals is in place in Singapore, but the COVID-19 epidemic is expected to affect such behavior as an increasing number of families choose to eat at home, according to a Techfirm spokesperson. (NNA/Kyodo)