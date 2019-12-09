Vietjet Air launches Hanoi-Delhi direct route

(Photo courtesy of Virtjet Air)

NEW DELHI, VNA – The first direct flight from Hanoi to India’s New Delhi landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on December 7 night after travelling for more than five hours.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau was present at the airport to welcome passengers of the flight that was operated by budget carrier Vietjet Air.

The ambassador expressed his hope that the direct air route will facilitate cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, as well as the bilateral trade, investment and tourism ties.

On December 6, Vietjet Air also launched its first direct flight from Ho Chi Minh City to the Indian capital city.

Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline offering flexible, cost-saving ticket fares and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.

Vietjet was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. The airline has also been listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018.

Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying around 100 million passengers to date, with 120 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the RoK, Taiwan, mainland China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia. - VNA